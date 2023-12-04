Jo Koy and Friends Take Over Mohegan Sun Arena

Famous Comedian and actor Jo Koy is adding Mohegan Sun Arena to his list of stops during his global tour. Koy hits the Arena Stage on Sunday, March 24th for a 7:30pm show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8th at 10:00am via Ticketmaster.com. Subject to availability, tickets can also be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting on Saturday, December 9th.

In 2022, Koy kicked off his Funny Is Funny World Tour by selling-out the Climate Pledge Arena (over 14,000 tickets) in his hometown of Seattle and ended the tour with a sold-out show at Tacoma Dome (over 19,000 tickets). Today, he continues breaking sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world including Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, PH), The Forum (Los Angeles), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai), ICC Theatre (Sydney, AU), Radio City Music Hall (New York City), and FTX Arena (Miami) to name a few.

Koy recently starred in the Universal Picture film Easter Sunday, set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday, the comedy is based on Jo Koy's life experiences and stand-up comedy. Easter Sunday is currently available on Blu-ray, DVD and on-demand.

His highly anticipated 4th Netflix stand-up special, Live From The Los Angeles Forum premiered globally on September 2022. The special is a follow up to his 2019 Netflix special, Comin’ In Hot. Koy has already had four highly rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. In June 2020, the comedian released his first variety special, Jo Koy: In His Elements on Netflix in which Koy brings the laughs and beats to Manila, spotlighting local culture in a one-of-a-kind show featuring Filipino-American comedians, DJs and B-boys.