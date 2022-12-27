Jewish Historical Society Of Greater Hartford To Display Materials At Playhouse On Park During Run Of INDECENT

INDECENT by Paula Vogel will run at Playhouse on Park January 25 - February 26, 2023 as part of their 14th Main Stage Season. During the run, the Jewish Historical Society of Greater Hartford (www.jhsgh.org) will be displaying materials in Playhouse on Park's lobby to connect audience members to the context of INDECENT.

The Jewish Historical Society of Greater Hartford will display sheet music covers from Yiddish stage productions in New York, and ads for Yiddish theatrical productions in Hartford from local newspapers, along with information about Hartford's connections to the Yiddish theater of the early 20th century. They are also loaning an exhibit panel about entertainer Sophie Tucker, who grew up on Hartford's East Side, her connections to Yiddish theater, and her own brush with censorship in the 1910s. Learn more about Sophie Tucker in the Jewish Historical Society of Greater Hartford's online exhibition at https://jhsgh.org/omeka-s/s/sophie-tucker/page/tucker

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel tells the explosive and deeply moving story of the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Jewish playwright Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance-a play about a forbidden lesbian romance that enchanted and outraged audiences. We follow the path of the artists who risked their careers in order to perform it. It actively pays tribute to the Yiddish, immigrant families, Jews, theater makers, and the women, specifically the queer women, who are erased from historical narratives. Indecent is a riveting backstage drama filled with music, movement, groundbreaking theatre, and stage magic. This production will be directed by Kelly O'Donnell, with music direction by Alexander Sovronsky and choreography by Katie Stevinson-Nollet. The Presenting Sponsor of Playhouse on Park's 2022-23 Season is The Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for INDECENT, and range from $45-$55. Group rates available! Student and Senior discounts are also available. Previews are on January 25 and 26, with all tickets at $25. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a talk back with the cast after each Sunday matinee.

COVID-19 Policy: Vaccination card checks and masks are not required. However, masks are strongly recommended.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.