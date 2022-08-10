Jenn Colella, Marilyn Maye & More to Perform at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's Cabaret & Performance Conference

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's Cabaret & Performance Conference begins this Wednesday, August 10, bringing Broadway stars, favorite cabaret veterans, and more to Waterford, Connecticut, to perform in the Dina Merrill Theater.

The 2022 line-up includes guest artists Jenn Colella (Broadway's Come From Away, If/Then, Chaplin), Marilyn Maye (The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson), Ken Page (Broadway's The Wiz, Ain't Misbehavin', Cats, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas), and Matthew Scott (Broadway's An American In Paris, Jersey Boys, A Catered Affair) and O'Neill favorite conference staff members and renowned cabaret performers Natalie Douglas and Brad Simmons. It also includes performances by the Cabaret Fellows and the Cabaret Junior Fellows, who spend nearly two weeks on the O'Neill campus honing their craft under the direction of the conference's talented staff and the guest artists.

"We are thrilled to be back inside the lovely Dina Merrill Theater this year and we are so looking forward to some exciting, world class performances!" said John McDaniel, the Emmy and Grammy award-winning Artistic Director of the Cabaret & Performance Conference.

The full conference schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, August 10 at 8pm: Opening Variety Show - Free and Open to the Public!

Thursday, August 11 at 8pm: Brad Simmons in Troubadour

Friday, August 12 at 8pm: An Evening with the Marvelous Marilyn Maye!

Saturday, August 13 at 8pm: Matthew Scott in The Jesus Year

Saturday, August 14 at 8pm: Natalie Douglas in Back to the Garden: Songs of the '60s

Tuesday, August 16: Jenn Colella in Concert

Wednesday, August 17 at 7 and 9pm: The Junior Fellows in Ladies of the '80s

Thursday, August 18 at 8pm: An Evening with the 2022 Fellows

Friday, August 19 at 8pm: Ken Page in Concert

Saturday, August 20 at 8pm: Grand Finale Variety Show

General Admission tickets range from $40-$60 depending on the performance with options to purchase table seating at a higher price. More information and tickets can be found at theoneill.org/cab22.