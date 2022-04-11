Jay Leno Returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse with Two Shows on June 26

Legendary comedian and longtime Tonight Show host, Jay Leno returns The Ridgefield Playhouse! This stand-up comedian, pioneering car builder and mechanic returns to his comedy roots with two special performances on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 4pm and 7pm, as part of the Barts Tree Service Comedy Series and sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Danbury and Dr. Blaine Langberg, Orthodontist.

He's an acclaimed TV late night show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children's book author, much-in-demand corporate speaker, lovable TV and movie voice-over artist, pioneering car builder and mechanic, and philanthropist...it's no wonder that Jay Leno is widely characterized as "the hardest working man in show business." Leno currently hosts "You Bet Your Life" on FOX alongside longtime friend Kevin Eubanks. The show is a remake of the 1940's Grouncho Marx quiz show where contestants compete for cash. Make it a great day out with lunch or dinner and a show! Visit Posa Ristorante & Vineria (90 Danbury Road, Ridgefield) for lunch or dinner the day of the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when you present your tickets!

Jay Leno's late night television ratings domination included more than two decades of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," winning every consecutive quarter of his hosting over a 19 year span. After resuming hosting the 11:35 PM program following its one-time interruption, he made it once again the consistent and uninterrupted ratings leader for late night, once again leading all of the ensuing quarters handily. Leno is a two-time Emmy Award-winner, winning an Emmy for "Outstanding Comedy, Variety or Music Series." "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" has also taken home the trophy for "Favorite Late Night Show." In 2014 Leno was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

As if night-time dominance were not enough, Leno has also succeeded in the newest entertainment arena. "Jay Leno's Garage" of which he is a producer as well as star. The NBC creation, which is viewed at Jaylenosgarage.com, has gained an international following on the Web, not to mention an Emmy Award and two additional nominations for Outstanding Special Class-Short-Format Nonfiction Programs. Leno, himself, is the recipient of the People's Choice Award and other honors, including the Harris Poll selection as most popular star on television. Other personal highlights include his induction into the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Broadcasting Hall of Fame, his upcoming reception of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the Hasty Pudding Award at Harvard University, an honor whose sole prior comedy/talk host recipient was Johnny Carson and an honorary doctorate from his alma mater, Emerson College. Like Mr. Carson, Groucho Marx and an elite group of entertainment figures, he has been invited to have his papers installed in the Library of Congress. He also received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame (asking that it be placed in front of the Ripley's Believe It Or Not Museum since is where he was arrested for vagrancy when he first arrived in Hollywood. He also has set several land speed records and became the first person to drive the pace car of all major NASCAR events



