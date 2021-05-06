Jane Doe No More Founder Tells Her Story How She Fought Back And Made Change Happen

"Be the Change" is a personal mantra that means something very special to Donna Palomba of Woodbury.

On May 18 at 7pm at the Palace Theater in Waterbury, as part of the theater's 2ND ACT series, Palomba will share her personal insights into what allowed her to make the choices she did, and how she sought guidance along the way after being sexually assaulted in 1993.

Tickets are $20 and available for either in person or virtual streaming of the event and may be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St, Waterbury. Hours are Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 pm and Thursdays 9:00 a.m. to noon. Box Office doors remain locked. Please ring the doorbell for entry. Masks are required.

To insure safety of all during the presentation all COVID -19 safety guidelines will be adhered to. Sponsors of the 2ND ACT series are OLLLI, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute @ UCONN Waterbury, PEAK Physical Therapy and the Village at East Farms.

Using her story as a case study, Palomba will explore not only her fight for justice, but the fight against sexual assault through the work of the non-profit she eventually founded, Jane Doe No More. She'll also draw from her experience as a businesswoman and share the challenges she faced in that role as well, after her harrowing experience, to move her audience to action on behalf of themselves and the greater good.

Donna's 2ND ACT story is a compelling one of how personal adversity can be the genesis for institutional and systemic changes.