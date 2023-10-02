JOAN JOYCE! THE MUSICAL to be Presented at the Seven Angels Theatre This Month

"Joan Joyce! The Musical" will be playing at the Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury, CT from October 5-22.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

The joyous and uplifting new musical about CT softball legend, JOAN JOYCE, will be performed in her hometown of Waterbury, CT this October! "Joan Joyce! The Musical" tells the story of the legendary sports figure, who has been called the "greatest female athlete of all time," an extraordinarily well-rounded athlete who was a softball superstar and excelled in a variety of sports, establishing unbreakable records in softball, basketball, golf and more. This Waterbury native is an inspiration for all, and her life story encourages young women to follow their dreams, never give up, and work hard to become all they can be. Enjoy this true to life story of a young woman who even struck out baseball greats Ted Williams and Hank Aaron! This is an awe-inspiring musical for all ages.

"Joan Joyce! The Musical" will be playing at the Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury, CT from October 5-22.

For tickets and more information:

Click Here

Seven Angels Theatre

1 Plank Rd, Waterbury, CT 06705

(203) 757-4676

boxoffice@sevenangelstheatre.org

Show Dates & Times:

Thursday, October 5 at 7:30pm

Friday, October 6 at 8pm

Saturday, October 7 at 2 & 8pm

Sunday, October 8 at 2pm

Thursday, October 12 at 2 & 7:30pm

Friday, October 13 at 8pm

Saturday, October 14 at 8pm

Sunday, October 15 at 2pm

Thursday, October 19 at 7:30pm

Friday, October 20 at 8pm

Saturday, October 21 at 2 & 8pm

Sunday, October 22 at 2pm

JOAN JOYCE! THE MUSICAL is based on the Book Connecticut Softball Legend Joan Joyce by Tony Renzoni. Book and Lyrics are by Keely Knudsen and Lauren Salatto-Rosenay and music is by Brad Ross. Additional Songs are by Keely Knudsen, Lauren Salatto-Rosenay, Matthew Harrison and David Bell.




