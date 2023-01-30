Ivoryton Playhouse to Hold Auditions for THE SOUND OF MUSIC in February

The Ivoryton Playhouse will be holding local auditions for non Equity

actors for a summer production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC. The auditions will be held at

the Ivoryton Playhouse Administrative Offices, 22 Main Street in Centerbrook on

Monday, February 13 th from 4-6pm.

Character breakdown



Prepare song in the style of the show

Liesl Von Trapp (Lead): Female, Late Teen - Mezzo Soprano

At age 16, Liesl is the eldest of the Von Trapp siblings. She is innocent, naïve, coy, flirtatious, headstrong and infatuated with Rolf. She is pretty but unsophisticated and tends to think everything is wonderful. She has a maternal edge to her and cares very deeply and lovingly for her younger siblings.

Age to be played as: 16; Vocal range: E5 to B3; Vocal Technique: Legit; Dancing: Good dancing skills

Friedrich Von Trapp (Supporting): Male, Early Teen - Tenor

Frederich is 14 and is proud to be a boy. He has a tough exterior and is very much trying to be "the man" of the family; desperately needs his father.

Age to be played as: 14; Vocal range: G5 to C4; Vocal Technique: Legit; Dancing: Must be able to move

Louisa Von Trapp (Supporting): Female, Early Teen - Mezzo Soprano

Louisa is 13, clever, and full of mischief. She is the master of pranks and enjoys pulling them on others. She is quite a tomboy, has a rebellious attitude, and misses her mother a great deal.

Age to be played as: 13; Vocal range: G5 to C4; Vocal Technique: Legit; Dancing: Must be able to move

Kurt Von Trapp (Supporting): Male, Child - Countertenor/falsetto

Kurt is 10. He wants to be 11 and introduces himself as "11-almost". He is the second boy and the middle of the children. He often tries to act manly and is outspoken against the previous governesses. He is gentle and a peacemaker.

Age to be played as: 10; Vocal range: G5 to C4; Vocal Technique: Falsetto, Yodeling, Legit; Dancing: Must be able to move

Brigitta Von Trapp (Supporting): Female, Child - Mezzo Soprano

Brigitta is 9. She is smart as a whip, very perceptive and always tells the truth whether you like it or not. She's an avid reader and suspicious of "Uncle Max".

Age to be played as: 9; Vocal range: G5 to C4; Vocal Technique: Legit; Dancing: Must be able to move

Marta Von Trapp (Supporting): Female, Child - Mezzo Soprano

Marta is 7. She is one of the quietest Von Trapps. She loves the color pink, is very inquisitive, smart,gentle. Age to be played as: 7; Vocal range: G5 to C4; Vocal Technique: Legit; Dancing: Must be able to move

Gretl Von Trapp (Supporting): Female, Child - Mezzo Soprano

Gretl is 5. She is the youngest Von Trapp. She is very quiet when first introduced by her father. She is sweet, loving and wants attention. She must have the cute, adorable and endearing factor.

Age to be played as: 5; Vocal range: G5 to C4; Vocal Technique: Legit; Dancing: Must be able to move

Rolf Gruber (Supporting): Male, Late Teen - Baritone

Rolf is 17 and is the telegram delivery boy friend of Liesl. He is self important, boasting, a very pleasant young man, and somewhat aggressive but in a gentle way. Rolf has Hitler as his paternal role model and the Nazi regime as a future goal. He seems to know an enormous amount of what is going on because of his job and seems to relish his spying tactics.

Age to be played as: 17; Vocal range: E5 to C4; Vocal Technique: Legit; Dancing: Good dancing skills

For more information:



https://www.ivorytonplayhouse.org/our-season/2023-season-audition-notice

All auditions are by appointment. Bring a picture and resume and prepare a song in the

style of the show. For audition appointments, call 860-767-9520, ext.207 or email

nathan@ivorytonplayhouse.org