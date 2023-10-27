Ivoryton Playhouse Celebrates New Works By Women

The festival will take place on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

Ivoryton Playhouse Celebrates New Works By Women

Ivoryton Playhouse presents the 6th Annual Ivoryton Women Playwrights Festival this weekend, celebrating the creativity and vision of women in theatre. The festival will take place on Saturday, October 28, 2023. This all-day event will showcase four outstanding new short plays, engaging talkbacks with playwrights, directors, and actors, and an insightful panel discussion co-hosted by the CT Chapter of the League of Professional Theatre Women and the Dramatist Guild.

‘These plays have been hand-selected by our devoted committee of readers. Together, they exhibit a wide range of thematic and dramatic ideas that will captivate our audiences,' says event coordinator Katie Barton.  ‘We're excited not only to present these terrific new pieces but to allow these great female writers the opportunity to hear our community's feedback on each piece. This exchange of ideas in pursuit of advancing the writers and their work is what makes this event so special.'

The four-play lineup was selected from over 200 submissions. The selected plays are:

“Organic” by Jenna Jane, directed by Leslie Snow, and featuring Michael Notardonato* and Connecticut's celebrated actor, director, and playwright Dorothy Lyman.

“Like the Last” by D.L. Siegel, directed by Andrea Andresakis, featuring Kailee Goodine, Liv Kurtz, Patrick O'Konis, and Dan Frye.

“Swiped” by Samara Siskind, directed by Taneisha Duggan, featuring Bailey McCann and Christopher Andrew Rowe.

“Holidays” by Romney S. Humphrey, directed by Carol Ziske. It features Al Bundonis*, Victoria Bundonis*, Siobahn Fitzgerald*, Nathan Russo, Brian Michael Henry*, and Virginia Wolf.




2023 Regional Awards


