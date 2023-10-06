Ivoryton Playhouse Celebrates Female Voices At IVORYTON WOMEN PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL, October 28

Ivoryton Playhouse will present the 6th Annual Ivoryton Women Playwrights Festival, a celebration of the creativity and vision of women in theatre. The festival will take place on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

This all-day event will showcase four outstanding new short plays, engaging talkbacks with playwrights, directors, and actors, and an insightful panel discussion co-hosted by the CT Chapter of the League of Professional Theatre Women and the Dramatist Guild.

The four-play lineup was selected from over 200 submissions. The featured plays are:

“Holidays” by Romney S. Humphrey, directed by Carol Ziske: A heartwarming and hilarious exploration of blended family dynamics, “Holidays” takes the audience on a rollercoaster ride of emotions as an impromptu family gathering develops into a competition for designated holidays. Humphrey's poignant storytelling invites us to reflect on the challenges of blended families and the collective desire for perfect gatherings in an imperfect world.

“Like the Last” by D.L. Siegel, directed by Andrea Andresakis: Women in Kokoro's family don't make it to their 30th birthdays. So, at 29 and counting, she is on a mission to make every moment count while leaving as few grieving hearts behind as possible. But as the countdown nears, Kokoro must reimagine what it means to live every moment like your last. In a beautifully woven narrative, Siegel captures moments of love, loss, and our profound impact on one another.

“Organic” by Jenna Jane, directed by Leslie Snow: “Organic” is a thought-provoking exploration of the intersection between technology and human nature. In a future where everyone is enhancing their bodies with the latest tech, 81-year-old Donna Goldman is an anomaly; she is 100% organic. But now there's a problem: she's dying. Will “fully enhanced” Dr. Flores persuade her to abandon her sense of self to survive? As we navigate the boundaries of innovation, “Organic” prompts us to question what it truly means to be ourselves.

“Swiped” by Samara Siskind, directed by Rae Janeil: In a digital age, “Swiped” takes a witty approach to the world of modern romance when a young black man strikes up a conversation with a young white woman while dining in the food court of a suburban shopping mall. What initially appears to be a random pick-up attempt becomes much more complicated. Perhaps they're not strangers after all. Siskind's play challenges us to look at our own implicit bias and offers a fresh perspective on the search for love in an era dominated by screens and swipes.

This year's festival will also feature an off-site panel discussion generously sponsored by the CT Chapter of the League of Professional Theatre Women and co-hosted by the CT-LPTW and the Dramatist Guild. "Breaking In and Breaking Glass Ceilings - Where We Were, Where We Are and Where We Are Going" is a conversation among three female theatre professionals: one seasoned, one mid-career, and one emerging theatre maker, exploring what's changed for the positive, what challenges still exist for women in theatre and how we can work together to continue making improvements. *Due to limited space, attendance at the panel will only be for Festival ticket holders.

GATHER AGAIN, Ivoryton's local antique boutique has generously offered its warm and beautiful space for the panel discussion. GATHER AGAIN is located across the street from the Playhouse at 104 Main Street, Ivoryton, CT.

“We are excited to bring together these remarkable plays that explore a wide range of themes, from complex family dynamics to technological ethics, all with a focus on female voices,” said Playhouse Artistic/Executive Director Jacqui Hubbard. “These plays will undoubtedly resonate with our audience, sparking important conversations and fostering a deeper appreciation for the art of playwriting.”

This event is made possible by generous support from the CT-LPTW, the Community Foundation of Middlesex County, and the Sari A. Rosenbaum Fund for Women and Girls.

Ivoryton Playhouse is a renowned small professional theatre in South Central Connecticut. For many years, it has been a beacon of creativity, culture, and intimate theatrical engagement. The theatre is committed to presenting exceptional productions and creating unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages.