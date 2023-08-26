Ivoryton Playhouse Announces Lineup for the 6th Annual Women Playwrights Festival

The festival is set to take place on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Aug. 26, 2023

Ivoryton Playhouse has announced the highly anticipated lineup for its 6th Annual Ivoryton Women Playwrights Festival, a celebration of the creativity and vision of women in theatre. The festival is set to take place on Saturday, October 28, 2023. It will feature an all-day event showcasing four outstanding new plays, engaging talkbacks with playwrights, directors, and actors, and an insightful round table discussion led by the Dramatist Guild.

The four-play lineup, selected from a pool of over 200 submissions, promises to captivate audiences with its rich storytelling and thought-provoking themes. The featured plays are:

“Holidays” by Romney S. Humphrey

“Like the Last” by D.L. Siegel

“Organic” by Jenna Jane

“Swiped' by Samara Siskind

Mark your calendars for October 28th as the IWPF presents an unforgettable lineup of theatrical experiences. Tickets are available for purchase online at Ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860-767-7318. Please go to Ivorytonplayhouse.org for more information.

Ticket Price: $30 Adult/ $25 Senior/ $20 LPTW Members/ $10 Student

About Ivoryton Playhouse:

The Ivoryton Playhouse is a nonproﬁt professional theatre and production house, producing six main stage shows annually. All events take place in the 112-year-old historic theatre building. The IPH is committed to bringing the ﬁnest in live theatre to the Shoreline Region with a commitment to education, engagement, and intimate shared experiences for its audience.




