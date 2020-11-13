Ivoryton Playhouse Announces Community Story Project

Every week, from Thanksgiving to New Year, the company will choose two stories to feature on its website and social media pages.

Since the world has turned upside down this year and people cannot come to the Playhouse to see a Holiday show - the company wants to hear from you. There is so much that divides us right now, we want to share what connects us - family, community, music, theatre. Do you have a holiday story that you would like to share with us? A snowstorm/burned turkey/surprise visit or just a personal tradition that is special to your family? They would love to hear it.

You can send your story to info@ivorytonplayhouse.org or call 860 767 9520 ext 202 and tell your tale. Every week, from Thanksgiving to New Year, the company will choose two stories to feature on its website and social media pages. The stories that are chosen will be turned into songs or scenes and performed by actors on video.

Every story chosen will be represented by a square in a patchwork quilt that we are going to create. A quilt is made up of memories - it keeps us warm and is a treasured heirloom. Our quilt of stories will help us get through this winter and be a memory for us of this unforgettable year and all the people that came together to support us.

