Ivoryton Playhouse Announces 2023 Season Featuring THE SOUND OF MUSIC, THE COLOR PURPLE & More

The Ivoryton Playhouse will open its doors for a stellar new season - a year full of exciting, uplifting and affordable professional theatre. Musicals for families and romantics, stories of challenges overcome and evenings that are just plain fun, our 2023 Season has a little bit of everything and something extra! A great melting pot of a season in a theatre that feels like home

The season opens on April 6, 2023 with a big hearted, music-filled comedy. THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA McBRIDE by Matthew Lopez is a wildly entertaining story filled with drag queens and an Elvis impersonator, snappy zingers and dance worthy numbers. A show that will challenge your assumptions with extraordinary humor and depth.

Ernest Thompsons's charming and nostalgic play, ON GOLDEN POND will open on May 18, 2023. The movie was a big hit for one of the Playhouse's most famous alums - Katharine Hepburn - and the play is a beautifully crafted love story about generations of a family struggling to show affection for each other. Heartwarming and hilarious, this is a play filled magic and memorable moments.

The summer opens on June 29, 2023 with one of the most beloved musicals of all time, Rodgers and Hammerstein's THE SOUND OF MUSIC. The glorious melodies and timeless tale of Maria and the Von Trapps makes this the perfect musical for the whole family. Featuring Ivoryton favorites, last seen together in SOUTH PACIFIC, David Pittsinger, Patricia Schuman, Adrianne Hick and Bruce Connelly. You don't need to "Climb Every Mountain" to see this show, but you better get your tickets early.

JERSEY BOYS, the international musical phenomenon, opens in Ivoryton on August 10, 2023. Come peek behind the scenes - and behind the music - of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Filled with all of their greatest hits, "Sherry," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and so many more. No wonder that, for over 15 years, America's favorite musical is the one about the boys from Jersey.

THE COLOR PURPLE, which opens on September 28, 2023, is an inspiring saga that tells the unforgettable story of a woman who, through love, finds strength to triumph over adversity and discover her voice in the world. This musical adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel (and 1985 Steven Spielberg film) spotlights Celie, a downtrodden young woman whose personal awakening over the course of 40 years forms the arc of this epic story. With a joyous score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues, THE COLOR PURPLE is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life.

The Playhouse Holiday Show will round off the season, opening on November 16, 2023. At this time, the title is still a secret but we are hoping to be able to announce it by the end of this year.

We will be taking a long winter's nap to get ready for this sensational season but you can purchase gift certificates and subscriptions now. Subscriptions are a great way to save money as single ticket prices will be going up for our three summer musicals. Six and three play subscriptions are available. Single tickets will go on sale March 1, 2023. Visit www.ivorytonplayhouse.org or call (860) 767 7318 for the latest ticket information.