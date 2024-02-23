Itzhak Perlman is Coming to The Bushnell in March

The Bushnell will welcome multi-award-winning violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman In Recital on Saturday, March 16, at 7:30 PM. This one-night-only performance is presented by The Bushnell in collaboration with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra.

Undeniably the reigning virtuoso of the violin, Itzhak Perlman enjoys superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician. Beloved for his charm and humanity as well as his talent, he is treasured by audiences throughout the world who respond not only to his remarkable artistry but also to his irrepressible joy for making music.

Having performed with every major orchestra and at concert halls around the globe, Mr. Perlman was granted a Presidential Medal of Freedom – the Nation’s highest civilian honor – by President Obama in 2015, a Kennedy Center Honor in 2003, a National Medal of Arts by President Clinton in 2000, and a Medal of Liberty by President Reagan in 1986. Mr. Perlman has been honored with 16 GRAMMY Awards, four Emmy Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and a Genesis Prize.

Tickets are available at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 166 Capital Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10 AM to 5 PM).



ABOUT Itzhak Perlman

In the 2023/24 season, Mr. Perlman brings his iconic PBS special In the Fiddler’s House program to San Francisco, Houston, Bethesda and Palm Beach, joined by today’s klezmer stars including Hankus Netsky, Andy Statman and members of the Klezmer Conservatory Band. His orchestral engagements include play/conduct programs with the Houston Symphony on Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 and Charleston Symphony on Beethoven’s Eroica Symphony as well as a series of concerto and conducting appearances with the Israel Philharmonic. He continues touring An Evening with Itzhak Perlman, which captures highlights of his career through narrative and multi-media elements intertwined with performance, with dates in Newark, Dallas, Costa Mesa and Stony Brook. He plays recitals across

North America including Toronto, Los Angeles and Portland with longtime collaborator Rohan De Silva.

He currently serves as Artistic Partner of the Houston Symphony in a partnership that commenced in the 2020/21 season and culminates at the end of 2023/24. He performs 9 programs across three seasons that feature him in versatile appearances as a conductor, soloist, recitalist and presenter.

Mr. Perlman has an exclusive series of classes with Masterclass.com, the premier online education company that enables access to the world’s most brilliant minds including Gordon Ramsay, Wolfgang Puck, Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard, Helen Mirren, Jodie Foster and Serena Williams, as the company’s first classical-music presenter.