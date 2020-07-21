Introducing CITADEL ROAD SHOWS- the Citadel's first return to live performance:

"It's been over four months since our last in-person live performance, and our team has spent every day dreaming up new ways to share theatre, music, and all the joy that happens along the way. Today, we're thrilled to announce a new initiative to connect performers and audiences intimately, safely, and in person: Citadel Road Shows.

Our artistic team has curated three duos of Edmontonian musical talent that will take yards, parks, patios, and balconies by storm this summer with personal performances with help from our incredible production crew. We bring the talent and equipment, you just bring your cohort (and maybe some luxury lawn chair seating)! Enjoy one of three 40-minute sets in the fresh summer sun with a group of your friends and family - while supporting Edmonton's vibrant live performing arts community.

Top priority for Citadel Road Shows is of course safety for audiences, crews, and performers. Our safety protocol have been developed in close contact with Alberta Health Services and include strict distancing requirements. Our full safety and technical requirements are available here."

Click here for full details about Road Shows.

Exhale featuring Jameela McNeil and Oscar Derkx

A celebration of musical game changers including: The Beatles, Bill Withers, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more exploring love, loss, and revolution. We hope to give audiences a chance to pause, reflect, and exhale.

Porchside Prom featuring Jennifer McMillan and Farren Timoteo

Porchside Prom is a celebration of the most iconic high-school dance songs of all time. Featuring popular music from each decade since the 1950's, this is a social-distance social dance that promises to bring you back to the romantic glow of a disco ball in your own backyard.

Summer Lovin' featuring Chariz Faulmino and Steven Greenfield

It's about time for some good news! Sunshine, good cheer, hope, and a sense of normality. Let the light shine through with a handful of tunes from the early '30s to the hits of today. We'll explore the array of traits summer brings out in ourselves and our community through some of the best-loved jazz, R&B, pop, soft rock and show tunes. Share some joyous, summer lovin' vibes with us!

Road Shows are currently available for a $500+GST fee, with spots currently booking until September 7, 2020.

