International Festival of Arts and Ideas Announces KING LEAR World Premiere

Beginning Friday, June 14 at 8 p.m. at the University Theatre.

By: Jun. 04, 2024
International Festival of Arts and Ideas Announces KING LEAR World Premiere
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

International Festival of Arts and Ideas will present world premiere of Compagnia de' Colombari's KING LEAR, beginning Friday, June 14 at 8 p.m. at the University Theatre, 222 York Street, New Haven, Conn.

LATEST NEWS

International Festival of Arts and Ideas Announces KING LEAR World Premiere
New Immersive Audio-Visual Experience LUMERIA Announced At The Warner Theatre
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals With Danielle Wade & The Cast Of SOUTH PACIFIC at Goodspeed
WOODY SEZ to be Presented at At TheaterWorks Hartford in July

Adapted and directed by Karin Coonrod, this production is raw, primal, and potent “paper crown” version of King Lear that strips down the Shakespearian classic to its essence. An ensemble of ten actors ranging in age and gender all embody King Lear at the beginning.

One by one, they strip off their paper crowns, transform into other characters, and conduct a take-over of the text and the theatre space. Spreading across the play's treacherous psychic cartography, the performers dig deep into the internal and external voyage of a mighty king who loses and then finds himself again after arduous challenges.

Showtimes Include: 

  • Fri, June 14, 2024 - 8:00pm
  • Sat, June 15, 2024 - 3:00pm
  • Sat, June 15, 2024 - 8:00pm
  • Sun, June 16, 2024 - 2:00pm
  • Sun, June 16, 2024 - 7:00pm



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos