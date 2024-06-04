International Festival of Arts and Ideas Announces KING LEAR World Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



International Festival of Arts and Ideas will present world premiere of Compagnia de' Colombari's KING LEAR, beginning Friday, June 14 at 8 p.m. at the University Theatre, 222 York Street, New Haven, Conn.

Adapted and directed by Karin Coonrod, this production is raw, primal, and potent “paper crown” version of King Lear that strips down the Shakespearian classic to its essence. An ensemble of ten actors ranging in age and gender all embody King Lear at the beginning.

One by one, they strip off their paper crowns, transform into other characters, and conduct a take-over of the text and the theatre space. Spreading across the play's treacherous psychic cartography, the performers dig deep into the internal and external voyage of a mighty king who loses and then finds himself again after arduous challenges.



Showtimes Include:

Fri, June 14, 2024 - 8:00pm

Sat, June 15, 2024 - 3:00pm

Sat, June 15, 2024 - 8:00pm

Sun, June 16, 2024 - 2:00pm

Sun, June 16, 2024 - 7:00pm

