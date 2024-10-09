IN THE HEIGHTS to be Presented at Downtown Cabaret Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Downtown Cabaret Theatre will present In The Heights opening Friday, November 1, 2024. Created by Lin Manuel Miranda, also known for the smash hit Hamilton, In The Heights is the winner of multiple Tony Awards, including the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2008.

In the vibrant New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights, bodega owner Usnavi and his friends dream, hope and work for a bright future. In the Heights tells the universal story of community - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

DCT's production runs from November 1 to November 24, 2024 with performances on Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 3:30 PM.

This production of In The Heights is helmed by an esteemed creative team. It is directed by Ben Tostado, choreographed by Olivia Rivera, and with music direction by Mark Ceppetelli. Scenic Designer David Kievit brings the world of Washington Heights to the stage as well as a DCT costume team providing designs including Thomas Gordon, Krista Rocco, assisted by Kyra Proto and supervised by Lesley Neilson-Bowman. Holly Rybnick's sound design and Axel Hammermann's lighting design completes the experience.

The principal cast includes manny gonzalez as Usnavi, Olivia Rivera as Nina Rosario, Juliana Rivera as Vanessa, and Everton Ricketts as Benny. They are joined by Cintia Maio (Camila Rosario), Martin Garcia (Kevin Rosario), Nick Nuñez (Sonny), Heather Abrado (Daniela), Karina Brea (Carla), Jane Prieto (Abuela Claudia) Jose Albino (Graffiti Pete) and Jay Reyes (Piragua Guy). Along with a talented ensemble cast, Ana Rosa Sforza, Kelsey Senteio, Zully Ramos, Ness Baracui, Monique Castillo and Brenden Martinez these actors will bring the life and passion of Washington Heights to Brideport, CT.

In The Heights is a must-see production that combines exceptional storytelling, music, dance, and performances. Tickets are available now, and audiences are encouraged to purchase early to ensure they don't miss out on this spectacular show.

For ticket information and purchases, visit www.dtcab.com or contact the box office at (203) 576-1636.

Usnavi De La Vega - manny gonzalez, New Haven, CT; Vanessa - Juliana Rivera, Milford, CT; Nina Rosario - Olivia Rivera, Fairfield, CT; Benny - Everton Ricketts, Bridgeport, CT; Kevin Rosario - Martin Garcia, North Haven, CT , Camila Rosario- Cintia Maio, Stratford, CT; Sonny- Nick Nu​​ñez, Stratford, CT; Abuela Claudia- Jane Prieto, West Haven, CT, Daniela- Heather Abrado, Stamford, CT, Carla- Karina Brea, Norwalk, CT; Graffiti Pete- Jose Albino, Bridgeport, CT; Piragua Guy- Jay Reyes, Stamford, CT; Ensemble - Ana Rosa Sforza, Westport, CT; Kelsey Senteio, Bridgeport, CT; CT; Monique Castillo, Stamford, CT; Ness Baracui, Milford, CT; Zully Ramos, Stamford, CT; Brenden Martinez, Bronx, NY.

Creative Team: Executive Producer Hugh Hallinan; Director Ben Tostado; Choreographer Olivia Rivera Music Director Mark Ceppetelli; Scenic Designer David Kievit; Costume Designers Thomas Gordon, Krista Rocco, Costume Assistant Kyra Proto, Costume Supervisor Lesley Neilson-Bowman; Sound Designer Holly Rybnick; Lighting Designer Axel Hammermann & Production Stage Manager Lauren Elise Fisher.

About Downtown Cabaret Theatre:

Downtown Cabaret Theatre is a renowned performing arts venue in Bridgeport, CT, committed to bringing high-quality theatrical productions to the community. With a rich history of acclaimed performances, DCT continues to be a pillar of artistic excellence in the region.

