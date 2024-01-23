I WROTE THAT! Author Talk Series At Palace Theater To Welcome Margaret Anne Mary Moore, March 9

On Saturday, March 9th at 2:00 pm the Palace Theater in Waterbury welcomes author and life-long Middlebury resident Margaret Anne Mary Moore, nicknamed Meg, to the “I Wrote That!”

Author Talk series stage. After a special introduction by best-selling author and humorist Dr. Gina Barreca, Moore will share her memoir Bold, Brave, and Breathless: Reveling in Childhood's Splendiferous Glories While Facing Disability and Loss, narrating her life in pursuit of a regular education and activities such as Girl Scouts, soccer, ice-skating, and snow tubing despite the physical limitations of Cerebral Palsy.

Her story delves into challenges that often come with seeking inclusion and acceptance, but also highlights the joyous — and often hilarious — adventures of her childhood. Tickets to this engagement are offered on a first come, first served basis and seating is limited. This event is made possible through the ongoing support of Rourke Insurance Agency, and Timothy W. & Mary Ellen Rourke.

Meg Moore's story invites audiences to ponder how they can achieve their own wildest ambitions and how inner strength is one of the greatest factors that enables them to do so.

When Meg was born, a prolapsed umbilical cord left her unable to breathe on her own. She was not expected to live through the night but by some miraculous recovery, she began to breathe on her own the next day. Ultimately, Meg was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, a physical disability that required permanent dependence on others for daily tasks. A speech impediment forced her to rely on a communication device to speak to others. Meg's disability only added to the already chaotic Moore household. Her father was diagnosed with a rare form of stomach cancer, which later took his life just before Meg's second birthday. Her mother, Anne, was left to raise their three children (Meg and her older brothers, Sean and Brian) on her own, determined to teach them to persevere through even the toughest of circumstances.

Tickets to this event are $20 and may be purchased at the Palace Theater Box Office: 203-346-2000 or Click Here.

“I Wrote That” is a new series presented by the Palace Theater. It is devoted to books and the authors who write them, offering audiences the opportunity to engage with authors and ask questions in a less formal setting.

