The Holy Cross Student Theatre will present The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield as its fall drama on November 19th at 7:30pm and November 20th at 2:00pm. The show will be performed at Holy Cross in the Blasius Family Auditorium on 587 Oronoke Road in Waterbury. Tickets are $10.00 and can be purchased at the door.

Under the direction of Scott Schulte '93, the play is an irreverent journey through all of Shakespeare's plays. It is a fast-paced and witty play that combines all 37 of his works into one 90+ minute performance.

"This is such a fun show," said Mr. Schulte. "This piece really shows the fun and scope of Shakespeare's plays. It's a great way to get people interested in Shakespeare."

The cast includes: Reese Becker '22, Rafaella Bugaytsova '25, Seth Glinsky '23, Jillian Guerrette '25, Chassidy Hicks '23, Sofia Koury '25, Emily LaCava '22, Cecelia Moisan '23, Makendra Mowad '25, Grace Persaud '22, Jaela Rivera '23, Jack Wang '22 and Katie Zhang '22.

The crew includes: Jordan Cronan '23 (Stage Manager), Cailyn Gorman '23 (Assistant Stage Manager), Mischa Telesford '23 (Costumes), Bethany Gonzalez '23 (Props), Tyler Parks '23 (Lights), David Eaton '23 (Sound), Ashley Harris '22 (Makeup), Salvatore Caruso '23 (Photography), Sasha Khan '25, Aisha Elliot '22, London Hepson '25 and Mackayla Campbell '25 (Running Crew). Mr. Sean Lewis is the Producer.

"The students are fantastic," said Mr. Schulte. "They are deeply motivated. They also have a deep love and passion for their theater and their school. We are very excited to share this with the school community."

