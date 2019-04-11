Holy Cross Student Theatre To Present BIG FISH

The Holy Cross Student Theatre (HCST) will present Big Fish: The Musical as its spring production for the 2018-2019 school year. Music and lyrics are by Andrew Lippa, and the book is written by John August. Performances run at Holy Cross High School (HCHS) on 587 Oronoke Road on May 3rd and 4th at 7:30p.m. Tickets can be purchased online before the show date for $10.00 at www.HolyCrossHS-ct.com/student-life/the-arts. They will be $12.00 at the door. You can also purchase a four-pack of tickets online for $35.00. This offer will end on May 2nd. Seniors will be admitted free for the Saturday, May 4th performance only. The production is under the direction of Sean Lewis with choreography by Brittany Mulcahy.

"I was looking for a more recent show to do this spring," said Mr. Lewis. "I also wanted it to be a story that the students could connect to. The cast has really taken to it and have been working hard on the music and choreography. Every day, they learn a little bit more about the characters and themselves."

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, BIG FISH tells the story of Edward Bloom (Nick Pietrorazio '19), a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest... and then some! Edward's incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him - most of all, his devoted wife Sandra (Sabrina Santopietro '20). But their son Will (Billy D'Avino '20), about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father's epic tales.

Overflowing with heart, humor and spectacular stagecraft, BIG FISH is an extraordinary new Broadway musical that reminds us why we love going to the theatre - for an experience that's richer, funnier and BIGGER than life itself.

"The story of Big Fish, in many ways, is the story of all of us," said Mr. Lewis. "We all have our own stories to tell. Everyone does not understand each other's story fully, but if we take the time, we can understand a lot more about each other and ourselves."

Other cast members include: Galvin Brayton, Kingsten Zenick, Meghan Diorio, Jack Boushie, Eileen Xue, Jack Wang, Tanner Linhard, Christina Failla, Emily Lin, Natalie Kirby, Ashley Harris, Rebecca Liu, Angel Zhao, Grace Persaud & Cassidy McNeil.

About Holy Cross High School:

Holy Cross High School (HCHS) is a Catholic secondary school founded in Waterbury, CT in 1968 by the Congregation of Holy Cross. HCHS, which resides on 37 acres, has a total enrollment of approximately 450 students. Originally an all-boys institution, it became co-educational in 1975 when it merged with the all-girls school, Waterbury Catholic High School. The Mission of Holy Cross High School is to assist in the total Christian education of young men and women. To accomplish this, Holy Cross High School, in cooperation with parents, provides a framework, which fosters integration of the spiritual, intellectual, emotional, physical and social growth of each individual.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You