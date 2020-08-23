Historically Accurate Recreation of Shakespeare's Globe Theatre Could Be Coming to Stratford

A group hopes to develop the venue on the site of the former American Festival Shakespeare Theater, which burned down last year.

A group of theater and business professionals is planning to re-create Shakespeare's Globe Theatre on the site of the former American Festival Shakespeare Theater, which burned down last year, CT Post reports.

"We're looking to create excellence in entertainment, education and economic development," Tom Evans, one of the group's leaders, said.

In addition to the historically accurate recreation, the group plans to create a modern performing arts center and event space at the site.

"Stratford will become home to a true destination for the region, the nation, and the world - presenting engaging, entertainment-guaranteed classical theatre, alongside the best of today's hits, to thousands of visitors," Evans wrote in a change.org petition.

The Town Council gets the final say about what happens at the property, but Chris Pia, the chairman of the council, would look forward to reviewing anything brought forward.

"We are happy to look at any ideas that come from the subcommittee and administration and then we will most certainly do our due diligence," he said.

If the council agrees to the proposal, the next step would be fundraising approximately $50 to $75 million to fund the project.

Read more on CT Post.

Shows View More Connecticut Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You