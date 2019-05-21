Hershey Felder Returns In HERSHEY FELDER AS IRVING BERLIN

Hartford Stage will present Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, a celebration of one of America's most beloved and prolific songwriters, written and performed by internationally-acclaimed pianist, actor and playwright Hershey Felder, for a limited one-week engagement - June 21 through 30, 2019.

The Los Angeles Times hailed Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin as a Critics' Pick, calling the show "richly entertaining and ultimately touching. A remarkable portrait. The empathy, showmanship and craft on tap may just be the best match of historical figure and performing artist yet." The New Yorker raved "Felder is an exquisite singer and a virtuosic pianist, and his love for Berlin's music fills the theatre."

Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin marks Felder's fifth show at Hartford Stage. He previously appeared at Hartford Stage in his one-man shows Our Great Tchaikovsky in 2017, George Gershwin Alone in 2004, and Monsieur Chopin in 2006. The pianist, actor, playwright, composer, producer, and director also adapted and directed The Pianist of Willesden Lane, which performed at Hartford Stage in 2015 and 2018.

Directed by longtime collaborator Trevor Hay (Our Great Tchaikovsky), Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin is the musical story of an immigrant boy who gave a country its voice. Reflecting upon Berlin's humble beginnings as the child of immigrants to his rise as one of America's iconic songwriters, the production features several of the composer's most recognizable songs, including "Alexander's Ragtime Band," "Always," "Blue Skies," "God Bless America," "Puttin' on the Ritz," "There's No Business like Show Business," and "White Christmas."

Felder has played nearly 5,000 performances of his self-created solo productions at some of the world's most prestigious theatres and has consistently broken box office records. Maestro, Felder's tribute to the life and work of composer-conductor Leonard Bernstein, was recognized as a Top 10 Play and Musical by TIME magazine. His other shows include: George Gershwin Alone (Broadway's Helen Hayes Theatre, West End's Duchess Theatre); Monsieur Chopin; Hershey Felder, Beethoven; Franz Liszt in Musik; and Lincoln: An American Story. Future productions include the new musical, Chosen by G-d, for which he is writing music, book and lyrics. Felder's compositions and recordings include Aliyah; Concerto for Piano and Orchestra; Fairytale, a musical; Les Anges de Paris; Suite for Violin and Piano; Song Settings; Saltimbanques for Piano and Orchestra; Etudes Thematiques for Piano; and An American Story for Actor and Orchestra. Felder is the adaptor, director and designer for The Pianist of Willesden Lane; producer and designer for the new musical Louis and Keely: 'Live' at the Sahara, directed by Taylor Hackford; and writer and director for Flying Solo, featuring opera legend Nathan Gunn.

In addition to direction by Hay and scenic design by Felder, the creative team includes Costume Designer Abigail Caywood; Lighting and Projections Designer Christopher Ash; Sound Designer Erik Carstensen; and Research and Dramaturgy by Meghan Maiya. Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin is produced by Eva Price, Samantha F. Voxakis, Karen Racanelli, and Erik Carstensen.

Tue, Wed, Thu at 7:30 p.m.-Fri, Sat at 8 p.m.-Sat, Sun at 2 p.m.Wed matinee at 2 p.m. on June 26, 2019. For details, visit www.hartfordstage.org.

Tickets for all shows start at $25. Student tickets: $18. For group discounts (10 or more), contact Group Sales at 860-520-7125.

For all other tickets, please call the Hartford Stage box office at 860-527-5151 or visit www.hartfordstage.org.





