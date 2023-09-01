Hartford Stage Invites Community to Free Open House This Month

On Saturday, September 23, Hartford Stage will open its doors for its second consecutive Open House from 12:00PM to 4:00PM, and a Job Fair from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at 50 Church Street in downtown Hartford. New and returning audience members are invited to discover more about the inner workings and activities of the Tony Award-winning theater.

The Open House will include behind-the-scenes tours, games, complimentary food and drink from local vendors, live music and performance, mini youth education classes, special offers, information about the upcoming performance season, and opportunities to connect with staff. The event is free for all; RSVPing in advance at www.HartfordStage.org/Open-House is highly encouraged.

The day will kick-off with a Job Fair centered on part-time and project-based opportunities at the theater for candidates seeking roles in carpentry, costumes, props, sound, lighting, performance run crew, box office, bartending, and as Teaching Artists in the education department. The Job Fair will take place from 10:00AM – 12:00PM directly before the Open House, with a chance to meet with staff members about job opportunities. Interested parties should come with their resume. No prior theater-related experience is required.

"We are so excited to open our doors to share more about what we do at our theater and what we have to offer to the community,” says Hartford Stage Artistic Director Melia Bensussen. “Bring the entire family, peek behind the curtain, and be introduced to the magic that is Hartford Stage. iTodos beinvenidos!”

A selection from the annual summer performance of Breakdancing Shakespeare: The Tempest at 2:30PM will be followed by welcome remarks and insight into the 2023/2024 season. Tours & mini youth education classes will be available between 12:00PM – 2:00PM. As Hartford Stage celebrates its 60th Anniversary season this year, all Hartford Stage Alumni, including former staff and students, are invited to stop by to reconnect (and receive a complimentary Hartford Stage Alumni pin!). More details for the day, including food vendors, community partners, and giveaways can be found at www.HartfordStage.org/Open-House.

The Hartford Stage Open House is sponsored by Liberty Bank.

The 2023/2024 season at Hartford Stage, sponsored by Stanley Black & Decker, begins on October 12 with an adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice by Kate Hamill, followed by the much-anticipated return of A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas by Charles Dickens, adapted and directed by former Artistic Director Michael Wilson. The remaining shows in the season include Simona’s Search by Martín Zimmerman, The Hot Wing King by Katori Hall, All My Sons by Arthur Miller, and 2.5 Minute Ride by Lisa Kron.