Hartford Stage Invites Community to Free Open House This Month

The event is on Saturday, September 23.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Pearl Sun To Lead SUNSET BOULEVARD At ACT of Connecticut Photo 2 Pearl Sun To Lead SUNSET BOULEVARD At ACT of Connecticut
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE 12 At Goodspeed Musicals Photo 3 Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE 12 At Goodspeed Musicals
IL DIVO to Embark on U.S. Holiday Tour; 'A New Day Holiday Tour' to Kick Off in November Photo 4 IL DIVO to Embark on U.S. Holiday Tour

Hartford Stage Invites Community to Free Open House This Month

On Saturday, September 23, Hartford Stage will open its doors for its second consecutive Open House from 12:00PM to 4:00PM, and a Job Fair from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at 50 Church Street in downtown Hartford. New and returning audience members are invited to discover more about the inner workings and activities of the Tony Award-winning theater. 

The Open House will include behind-the-scenes tours, games, complimentary food and drink from local vendors, live music and performance, mini youth education classes, special offers, information about the upcoming performance season, and opportunities to connect with staff. The event is free for all; RSVPing in advance at www.HartfordStage.org/Open-House is highly encouraged. 

The day will kick-off with a Job Fair centered on part-time and project-based opportunities at the theater for candidates seeking roles in carpentry, costumes, props, sound, lighting, performance run crew, box office, bartending, and as Teaching Artists in the education department. The Job Fair will take place from 10:00AM – 12:00PM directly before the Open House, with a chance to meet with staff members about job opportunities. Interested parties should come with their resume. No prior theater-related experience is required. 

 "We are so excited to open our doors to share more about what we do at our theater and what we have to offer to the community,” says Hartford Stage Artistic Director Melia Bensussen. “Bring the entire family, peek behind the curtain, and be introduced to the magic that is Hartford Stage. iTodos beinvenidos!” 

A selection from the annual summer performance of Breakdancing Shakespeare: The Tempest at 2:30PM will be followed by welcome remarks and insight into the 2023/2024 season. Tours & mini youth education classes will be available between 12:00PM – 2:00PM. As Hartford Stage celebrates its 60th Anniversary season this year, all Hartford Stage Alumni, including former staff and students, are invited to stop by to reconnect (and receive a complimentary Hartford Stage Alumni pin!). More details for the day, including food vendors, community partners, and giveaways can be found at www.HartfordStage.org/Open-House.   

The Hartford Stage Open House is sponsored by Liberty Bank.  

The 2023/2024 season at Hartford Stage, sponsored by Stanley Black & Decker, begins on October 12 with an adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice by Kate Hamill, followed by the much-anticipated return of A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas by Charles Dickens, adapted and directed by former Artistic Director Michael Wilson. The remaining shows in the season include Simona’s Search by Martín Zimmerman, The Hot Wing King by Katori Hall, All My Sons by Arthur Miller, and 2.5 Minute Ride by Lisa Kron.  



RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
John Oliver Comes to the Bushnell in September Photo
John Oliver Comes to the Bushnell in September

 The Bushnell will welcome the Award-winning writer, comedian, and host of the HBO show 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,' satirist John Oliver to Hartford for one night only September 16.

2
Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Hosts Shadow Puppetry and Digital Animation Photo
Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Hosts Shadow Puppetry and Digital Animation

To kick off its 2023 Fall Puppet Forum Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry is pleased to host Shadow Puppetry and Digital Animation on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

3
The Ballard Institute Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTY By Stevens Puppets Photo
The Ballard Institute Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTY By Stevens Puppets

To kick off its 2023 Fall Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut is pleased to bring back the popular Stevens Puppets, directed by Dan and Zan Raynor, to perform their marionette production The Sleeping Beauty on Sept. 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

4
JERSEY BOYS Continues to Wow Audiences as Ivoryton Playhouse Announces Extended Run Photo
JERSEY BOYS Continues to Wow Audiences as Ivoryton Playhouse Announces Extended Run

Ivoryton Playhouse has announced the extension of the smash-hit musical 'Jersey Boys' due to overwhelming demand from audiences and rave reviews.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video Video: How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BEAUTIFUL, The Carole King Musical
Kweskin Theatre (9/22-10/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# And Away We Go
DRESSING ROOM THEATRE (9/08-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pyramids of Giza Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Steamroller: The Music of James Taylor
The Little Theatre of Manchester (9/09-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jersey Boys
Music Theatre of CT (9/15-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Borromeo String Quartet & Henry Kramer, Piano
Music Mountain (9/03-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Private Jones
The Terris Theatre (10/13-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Benefits and Facts Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-5/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oddfellows Fall Programs for Youth start September 16th
Oddfellows Playhouse Youth Theater (8/16-9/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You