Hartford Stage Announces The Inaugural American Voices New Play Festival

Hartford Stage has released the full schedule for the American Voices New Play Festival, running June 23-26, 2021. Get full details below.

The virtual festival is free with a suggested donation to Hartford Stage's Raise the Curtain campaign. Additional information can be found at www.hartfordstage.org.

Festival Kick Off

Wednesday, June 23 at 7 pm

(Recording available to watch throughout the Festival)

Join Artistic Director Melia Bensussen and the festival's artists for a conversation about the festival and the process of developing new work!

Simona's Search

By Martín Zimmerman

Directed by Melia Bensussen

Thursday, June 24 at 7 pm

Simona's Search is a moving, poetic look at the bond between fathers and daughters. Curious about her father's life in Latin America before moving to the United States, Simona obsesses over his secrets, and her thoughts and dreams become haunted by the mystery that is his past.

Her Math Play

By Christina Pumariega

Directed by M. Bevin O'Gara

Friday, June 25 at 7 pm

JoAnne loves Math like a person. But it's the very language her artist daughter Sam fails to speak. Inspired by the author's math professor mom, Her Math Play is a love letter to mothers, daughters, latent feminism and Math told in equations and whale song.

Ash Tree

By Georgina Escobar

Directed by Kim McKean

Puppetry Designer: Mindy Escobar-Leanse

Saturday, June 26 at 3 pm

Three sisters faced with their mother's sudden death engage in a dangerous game of forgetting and make-believe. Amidst confusion, riddles, journeys, and the ever-blurry boundaries between fiction and fact, the sister's fantastical playtime-inspired by their mother's bedtime stories-ultimately leads them to a truth and acceptance that inspires their own new story. A dark, humorous and hopeful adventure filled with magical objects, mysterious shadow puppets and a quirky cast of characters. A reading for all those young at heart.

Special Pre-Festival Event!

Yerba Bruja: In Memory Of

Created by Sageseeker Productions

in partnership with Long Wharf Theatre

YERBA BRUJA: In Memory Of is an experimental pilot film that asks collaborators to co-create short performance sets inspired by the yerba bruja plant, which even in the harshest conditions, thrives.

Join Hartford Stage on June 17 at 7pm for a virtual debrief with the cast & crew, hosted by Director Jasmin Agosto, to discuss the creative process and the powerful collaborations that formed this new work.

Before or after our June 17 event, please visit longwharf.org/yerba-bruja/ anytime from June 10 through 24 to watch YERBA BRUJA: In Memory Of.