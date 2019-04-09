HartBeat Ensemble Announces Entire Lineup of 2019 WTF! Festival

Apr. 9, 2019  

HartBeat Ensemble announces the complete lineup for 2019 WTF! (Women's Theatre Festival), a three-event series celebrating the artistic endeavors of women and non-binary playwrights. Joining the previously announced No Boxes Allowed by Tonille Simone Watkis are El Otro Lady del Destino (The Other Side of Destiny) by Wi-Moto Nyoka and School's Out, two one-act plays by Julia B. Rosenblatt. Tickets for all festival performances are $15 for general admission, $10 for seniors and students, with no one turned away due to lack of funds.

HartBeat Ensemble's WTF! (Women's Theater Festival) is series of new works centered around political and social themes. The goal is to offer playwrights the opportunity to present their work in progress, receive feedback from the audience through talk-backs, and build a sense of place at the Carriage House Theater.

HartBeat Ensemble's WTF presentations are supported in part by Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts, Greater Hartford Arts Council's United Arts Campaign, and Travelers.

Founded in 2001 by Steven Raider-Ginsburg, Julia B. Rosenblatt and Gregory R. Tate (1952- 2012), HartBeat Ensemble creates provocative theater that connects our community beyond traditional barriers of class, race, geography and gender. HartBeat's resident home is the Carriage House Theater, 360 Farmington Ave., Hartford.



