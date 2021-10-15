Harriet Beecher Stowe Center To Offer Three Nights Of SPIRITS: AN OTHERWORLDY TOUR

The Harriet Beecher Stowe Center in Hartford, CT is will offer Spirits: An Otherworldly Tour on October 28, 29, and 30. Like many people grappling with loss in the post-Civil War era, Harriet Beecher Stowe found solace and comfort in Spiritualism.

This belief popularized the idea that the spirits of the dead moved and communicated freely in the world of the living, and Harriet embraced it even as she affirmed her commitment to mainstream religion.

On this tour, visitors explore the complex and fascinating history of Spiritualism within Stowe's broad social circle, as well as the movement's many intersections with women's rights, religion, the impacts of war and child mortality, as well as social justice writing. Participants are invited to question and engage with the minutiae-the planchette, séances, automatic writing, postmortem photography-and the contradictions of Spiritualist beliefs while touring the Stowe House in the evening light.

Join a tour that is entertaining, educational, and certainly a Victorian take on the haunted house tour. Tours will be offered for three days only leading up to Halloween, and are limited to six visitors to keep everyone safe with appropriate distancing and masks. The tour is recommended for ages 10 and up.

Tickets are $18 for the general public and $12 for Stowe Center Members. Due to the small tour size and the popularity of the Spirits tour, advance reservations are required. Tickets may be purchased at harrietbeecherstowecenter.org/visit/calendar/