Howie Mandel Returns To The Ridgefield Playhouse For A Night Of All New Stand-up Comedy, December 8

Howie Mandel is moving from behind the judge's table on America's Got Talent to take center stage at The Ridgefield Playhouse with a night of anything-can-happen comedy on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 8pm.

A constant force in show business for more than 30 years, Howie's comedy is often unscripted and you'll never see him perform the same show twice! Tickets are going fast to see the legendary comedian LIVE on stage - part of Barts Tree Service Comedy Series, sponsored by Ring's End.

Make it a great night out with dinner and a show - visit TerraSole (3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield) for dinner before the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when you present your tickets!

For tickets ($87.50) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.