HOT SUMMER NIGHTS to Return at Music Theatre of Connecticut with 2026 Lineup

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Music Theatre of Connecticut has announced the return of its summer performance series, MTC's Hot Summer Nights. As audiences await the start of the 40th MainStage Season in September, MTC is here to keep you entertained until then with award-winning local, NYC, and Broadway talent on select Saturday nights at 8pm from June through August.

The series opens June 20 with Frank Mastrone & Friends, featuring an ensemble of acclaimed performers including jazz vocalist Richard “Cookie” Thomas, singer and guitarist Dodie Petit (original cast of The Phantom of the Opera), violinist Darwin Shen, and a full band led by Mathew Stolfi. The evening highlights Broadway favorites, American Songbook standards, and classic hits by artists such as The Beatles, Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, and Don McLean.

On July 11, John Arden Music Dueling Pianos delivers a high-energy, interactive night of sing-along favorites featuring music by Billy Joel, Elton John, and The Beatles, along with dueling piano staples including “Piano Man,” “Sweet Caroline,” and “Don't Stop Believin'.”

On July 18, S'Wonderful with Christine Andreas offers a sophisticated evening of music from Gershwin, Berlin, Bacharach, Lerner, Rodgers & Hart, and other icons of the Great American Songbook, performed by the acclaimed Broadway and cabaret artist.

The series continues August 1 with Nic & Desi: Broadway to Hollywood, starring Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar. The duo brings powerhouse vocals and choreography to a celebration of Broadway and classic Hollywood musicals. Both artists are MTC alumni, returning to the stage where Nicolas appeared in The Last Five Years and Desiree in Cabaret, after careers spanning Broadway productions including Wicked, Jersey Boys, Mary Poppins, West Side Story, and Peter Pan.

On August 8, Katona & Kittredge: Key Changes brings together Ann Kittredge and Raissa Katona Bennett for an evening of storytelling through song, featuring selections from Broadway, pop, and the Great American Songbook. Katona Bennett is a Norwalk native and Broadway's Christine in The Phantom of the Opera, with additional credits including Cats and Parade, while Kittredge's Broadway work includes A Christmas Carol and the original cast of King David.

The series concludes August 15 with Cracks and All by Randye Kaye, a one-woman storytelling performance developed at MTC. The show explores themes of resilience, imperfection, and humor through personal narrative. Kaye is a WSHU Public Radio host, voice actor, author of Happier Made Simple and Ben Behind His Voices, and co-host of the podcast Schizophrenia: Three Moms in the Trenches.

Tickets are $63, including fees. Tickets can be bought online at www.musictheatreofct.com/hot-summer-nights or by calling the MTC Box Office at (203) 454-3883. MTC Box Office Hours are Monday-Friday 9:30am-3:30pm. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.

HOT SUMMER NIGHTS SERIES SCHEDULE (All shows begin at 8PM)

June 20 – Frank Mastrone & Friends

July 11 – John Arden Music Dueling Piano

July 18 – S'Wonderful with Christine Andreas

August 1 – Nic & Desi: Broadway to Hollywood

August 8 – Katona & Kittredge: Key Changes

August 15 – Cracks and All by Randye Kaye

ABOUT MUSIC THEATRE OF CONNECTICUT and MTC MAINSTAGE

Music Theatre of Connecticut was founded in 1987 by Directors Kevin Connors and Jim Schilling. MTC's professional mainstage company has presented over 35 seasons of critically-acclaimed productions, including both new works and “buried treasures” of the American musical theatre. MTC is recipient of the Connecticut Critics' Circle's highest honor, the Tom Killen Memorial Award for Outstanding Contribution to Connecticut Professional Theatre. MTC was also presented with a Connecticut State Legislative Citation to commemorate the Tom Killen Memorial Award. Productions presented at MTC have been nominated for Best Musical of the Connecticut theatre season and several others have gone on to have successful productions in New York and at other regional houses. MTC boasts a state-of-the-art black box theatre, rehearsal studios, scenic and costume design shops, dressing rooms, and beautiful lobby and public spaces. MTC is a 501(c)3 non-profit arts organization.

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