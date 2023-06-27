HOCUS POCUS LIVE Comes to the Warner in September

Summer Orlando, New England’s premier theater drag entertainer and illusionist, will present her full-length production of HOCUS POCUS LIVE at the Warner Theatre’s Nancy Marine Studio Theatre! The performance will take place Saturday, September 30 at 8 pm and feature Summer Orlando, Barbra Joan Streetsand, and Paige Machnicz.

This one-hour production is based on the popular Disney films Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 and includes some of the most memorable characters and scenes from the Halloween cult classics. The spellbinding event will include a meet-n-greet with the performers after the show, and a Sanderson sister costume contest for a chance to win prizes! Cash bar and concessions will be available.

When asked “Why Hocus Pocus?” creator and director Summer Orlando said, “Hocus Pocus is a cult classic Disney phenomenon which is celebrating 30 years this year. It’s the go to Halloween movie for an entire generation AND has a huge LGBTQIA+ following thanks to the divine Bette Midler – it’s campy and it’s fun. Add Drag Queens, sexy men, and a bit of magic to the mix and you got yourself the #1 Halloween show to see this year.”

“It’s a Sanderson sister takeover. It’s sure to put a spell on you.” said Orlando, and timing couldn’t be more perfect with the recent release of Hocus Pocus 2 in 2022.

ABOUT THE SHOW

After moving to Salem, MA, teenager Max Dennison (Ben Coe) explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani (Frizzie Borden) and their new friend, Allison (Daniella Tiranno). After dismissing a story Allison tells as superstitious, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches, Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson (Summer Orlando, Paige Machnicz, and Barbra Joan Streetsand), who were tried and executed for witchcraft three hundred years in the past.

With the help of a lovable zombie and Winifred’s former love Billy (Dyken Pond), the kids must steal the witches' book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal before sunrise.

ABOUT THE CAST

Featuring Connecticut performance artists Summer Orlando, Barbra Joan Streetsand, and Paige Machnicz as the three Sanderson sisters, Winifred, Sarah, and Mary. This production’s cast also includes Ben Coe as Max Dennison, Daniella Tiranno as Allison, Frizzie Borden as Dani Dennison, and Dyken Pond as Billy Butcherson

Featured performers:

Summer Orlando (Winifred Sanderson) is a 29-year-old professional female impersonator and New England’s premier theater drag entertainer and illusionist. Known for her Broadway-quality costumes, showstopping performances, and her live singing, you can see her all over CT, MA, NYC, FL, DE, CO and everywhere in between. Summer is the first male actor to ever play the role of Dorothy in a licensed production of the Wizard of Oz. Her most notable work is with her own Theatrical Production Company: Summer Orlando Productions. Summer is the producer and creator of her stage tribute show Hocus Pocus Live (now in its 6th year). Her impersonation of "Winifred Sanderson" has received so much attention that she was handpicked by Disney to appear in the film Hocus Pocus 2 (released September 2022). You can catch Summer touring throughout the US with her Drag stage shows, professionally impersonating Judy Garland or at one of her monthly local shows. Summer likes long walks on the beach, show tunes and cheesecake. You can find out more about summer on her website summerorlandoproductions.com.

Follow Summer Orlando on Facebook & Instagram at @misssummerorlando or on Youtube at Summer Orlando.

Paige Machnicz (Sara Sanderson) - Paige is excited to be returning to Summer Orlando Productions for Hocus Pocus Live! She previously played Allison and is excited to take on the role of Sara Sanderson! Some of her past roles include Sewfie the Seamstress at The North Pole Express, Swing in Spring Awakening (Warner Theatre), The Nightingale in Once Upon a Mattress (East Haven Arts Commission), Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet (Shoreline Actors Collective), Celia in As You Like It (Shoreline Actors Collective), and Whatsername in American Idiot (Square Foot Theatre). Paige is so happy to be back on the stage and joining a great group of performers!

Barbra Joan Streetsand (Mary Sanderson) - Barbra Joan Streetsand (a.k.a. Tony Di Pietro) has been impersonating Barbra Streisand and other celebrities for almost 30 years winning regional awards. Their repertoire consists of live vocal impersonation of Barbra's songs from the 60's, through today, Lady Gaga, Pink, Cher, and Ann Wilson from Heart, along with parodies of hit songs. They are also no stranger to the musical stage, with 40 years of experience, having played Glinda in one production of Wizard of Oz and the Tin Woodsman in another. Credits also include Oliver, My Fair Lady, Babe in Arms, Gypsy, A Funny Thing Happened on The Way to the Forum, Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and other dramatic roles. They are looking forward to playing Mary Sanderson in Hocus Pocus Live!

