Eastbound Theatre and Westport Community Theatre to Present East/West PlayFest 2026
The festival will be held at Milford Historical Society and Westport Community Theatre, featuring works by Hannah Crothers and more.
Eastbound Theatre, a division of the Milford Arts Council (MAC), and Westport Community Theatre will present East/West PlayFest 2026, a festival of five short original plays during two consecutive weekends in July.
Co-produced by the MAC's Eastbound Theatre in Milford and Westport Community Theatre, the festival will be presented in 4 pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday, July 11 and 12, outdoors on the lawn at the Milford Historical Society, 34 High Street, Milford. The show will be repeated the following weekend with two evening performances at 7:30 pm Friday, July 17 and Saturday, 18 at Westport Community Theatre, 110 Myrtle Avenue in Westport.
Patrons are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs for the Milford outdoor performances. In case of inclement weather, the Saturday, July 11show will be cancelled; however, for bad weather on Sunday, the show will move into the MAC's main theater at 40 Railroad Avenue South, Milford.
The short dramas and comedies are: “The Cardboard Prophets” by Hannah Crothers of Saint John, New Brunswick-Canada, directed by Ann Baker of Milford; “Spark of Life” by Ellen Abrams of New York, NY, directed by Mark Ferguson of Newtown; “Taken to School” by John Busser of Avon, OH, directed by Elayne Gordon of Norwalk; “The Collegians” by Tim Lehnert of Cranston, RI, directed by Tom Rushen of Stratford and “Memories, Lightly Used” by Greg A. Smith of Columbus, Ohio, directed by Erin Sullivan of Norwalk.
The cast includes: Jill Faulkner, Jamison Hoover and Adelaide Sutfin, all of Milford; Lenny Carlucci and Sam Mink, both of Norwalk; Mariah Young of Bridgeport; Kierstin Jones of Hamden; Emily Carveth of Orange; Denise Hubbard of Redding; Kristin Aug of Sandy Hook; Martha Hegley of Trumbull; and Phil Hochman of Woodbridge.
While there is no charge for tickets, donations are encouraged and much appreciated.
For more information about the East/West PlayFest 2026, contact the Milford Arts Council/Eastbound Theatre at 203-878-6647 or visit: https://milfordarts.org/event/east-west-playfest-2026/2026-07-11/.
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