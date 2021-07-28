HAVING OUR SAY Will Be Performed at The Ivoryton Playhouse

The Ivoryton Playhouse opens the second show in its 2021 season on August 12th with the provocative and inspiring HAVING OUR SAY: THE DELANY SISTERS' FIRST 100 YEARS by Emily Mann ( adapted from the book by Sarah L. Delany and A. Elizabeth Delany with Amy Hill Hearth)

HAVING OUR SAY opens as 103-year-old Sadie Delany and 101-year-old Bessie Delany welcome us into their Mount Vernon, New York, home. As they prepare a celebratory dinner in remembrance of their father's birthday, they take us on a remarkable journey through the last hundred years of our nation's history, recounting a fascinating series of events and anecdotes drawn from their rich family history and careers as pioneering African-American professionals. They lived through times of plenty and times of deep social unrest and yet always succeeded in triumphing over prejudice and ignorance. Their true story is inspirational and remarkably entertaining.

Trailblazers, activist, and best friends, their story is not simply African-American history or women's history. It is our history, told through the eyes of two unforgettable women as they look not only into the past, but also ahead into the twenty-first century.

Celebrate the story of a century as lived by "two strong, vibrant women dispensing joy and wisdom" (Chicago Tribune) in this funny and heartfelt family drama based on the bestselling memoir

Catherine Williams* plays the role of Sadie and Hope Harley* plays the role of Bessie. The play is directed by Todd Underwood, Associate Artistic Director of the Ivoryton Playhouse. Set design by Martin Marchitto; costumes by Elizabeth Saylor; lighting design by Marcus Abbott and sound by Tate R. Burmeister

HAVING OUR SAY: THE DELANY SISTERS' FIRST 100 YEARS by Emily Mann, opens at the Ivoryton Playhouse on Thursday, August 12th and runs through Sunday, September 5th, 2021. Performance times are Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2pm. Evening performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm. There will be one Thursday matinee on August 12th.

The safety of our audience is our primary concern. We have socially distanced our seats so that there are only 140 seats in the theatre for your comfort and protection.

Tickets are $55 for adults, $50 for seniors, $25 for students and are available now by calling the Playhouse box office at 860.767.7318. Tickets are not available online. Visit our website at www.ivorytonplayhouse.org for more information. (Group rates are available by calling the box office for information.) The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.

*denotes member of Actors Equity