HARTFORD DANCE FESTIVAL To Return June 10

Enjoy a picnic on the lawn at the Elizabeth Park, John G. Martin Foundation stage on the Helen S Kaman Rose Garden with a beautiful evening of dance.

This free performance will feature a variety of local and world-touring dance groups along with visual art vendors. BYO picnic & enjoy this fantastic lineup.

The performing artists include:

David Dorfman Dance

Pilobolus

The Hartford Dance Collective

Samiyah Lynnice

Kenzie Ginter

Leah Suskind

Seaco

Emory Ferra

Ballet Hartford

Alison Cook Beatty

Art Frm Da Hart

Brooklyn Ballet

kamrDANCE

Seyong Kim

AJ Urban

The Mo.Vement

N Squared

Faustine Lavie Dance Project

Colby Connelly

Baila Con Gusto CT

Vibesetters Club

Image Quilt Dance Theater

The ChoreoJoey Project

Garet & Co

Marllon Marcellus

This event was made possible by The Greater Hartford Arts Council, Parkville Sounds, and The Hartford Dance Collective.