HARTFORD DANCE FESTIVAL To Return June 10

This free performance will feature a variety of local and world-touring dance groups along with visual art vendors. BYO picnic & enjoy this fantastic lineup.

Enjoy a picnic on the lawn at the Elizabeth Park, John G. Martin Foundation stage on the Helen S Kaman Rose Garden with a beautiful evening of dance.

The performing artists include:

The performing artists include:

David Dorfman Dance
Pilobolus
The Hartford Dance Collective
Samiyah Lynnice
Kenzie Ginter
Leah Suskind
Seaco
Emory Ferra
Ballet Hartford
Alison Cook Beatty
Art Frm Da Hart
Brooklyn Ballet
kamrDANCE
Seyong Kim
AJ Urban
The Mo.Vement
N Squared
Faustine Lavie Dance Project
Colby Connelly
Baila Con Gusto CT
Vibesetters Club
Image Quilt Dance Theater
The ChoreoJoey Project
Garet & Co
Marllon Marcellus

This event was made possible by The Greater Hartford Arts Council, Parkville Sounds, and The Hartford Dance Collective.




Recommended For You