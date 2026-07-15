Christine Andreas to Perform at Music Theatre of Connecticut

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Music Theatre of Connecticut will bring two-time Tony Nominee, Christine Andreas to their stage this summer in her cabaret show …S’Wonderful. The performance will feature Andreas in MTC’s intimate 108-seat theatre on Saturday, July 18th at 8:00PM.

…S'Wonderful is just that. If you're in need of a little 'pick me up', hear Andreas sing, Gershwin, Berlin, Bacharach, Bricusse, Lerner, and a little Rodgers & Hart, plus more. Christine Andreas' Broadway credits include My Fair Lady (Theatre World Award), Oklahoma!, On Your Toes, The Scarlet Pimpernel, and La Cage aux Folles opposite Kelsey Grammer. She also starred in the national tour of The Light in the Piazza, and presented her one-woman show PIAF: No Regrets.

A renowned concert and cabaret artist, Christine has headlined at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, Café Carlyle, and Feinstein's/54 Below, earning both the Mabel Mercer Award and the Bistro Award for Ongoing Artistry. Her television appearances include Law & Order: SVU, The Cosby Show, and Another World.

HOT SUMMER NIGHTS SERIES SCHEDULE (All shows begin at 8PM)

July 18 – S’Wonderful with Christine Andreas

August 1 – Nic & Desi: Broadway to Hollywood

August 8 – Katona & Kittredge: Key Changes

August 15 – Cracks and All by Randye Kaye

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