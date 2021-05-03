Gordon Lightfoot and Jim Croce Tribute Concert to be Presented By Rainy Day People at Cheney Hall

Cheney Hall will welcome back Rainy Day People, a creative and talented trio (Paul Motter, Rudi Weeks, and Jeff Tisdel) perform the music of legendary singer-songwriters Gordon Lightfoot and Jim Croce.

This Lightfoot & Croce tribute will showcase original renditions of Lightfoot and Croce tunes, including "Sundown," "Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," "Time in a Bottle," "Car Wash Blues," and much more. Lightfoot has been described as Canada's greatest songwriter, while Croce was an American folk and popular rock singer of the late 1960s and early 1970s.

NEW TIME: Saturday, May 22 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

INSIDE SOCIALLY DISTANCED SEATING

TICKETS: VIP $32 / GENERAL SECTION $24

VIP Section (the first four rows): $32

General Section (last four rows): $24

NEW! Reserved Seating in both seating sections.

LIMITED SEATING! Due to social distancing, they will sell no more than 96 tickets.

NO IN-PERSON BOX OFFICE. All tickets must be purchased over the phone or online.

FOR TICKETS: Visit cheneyhall.org or call 860-647-9824

KEEPING YOU SAFE

Over the last year, they have worked diligently to develop a reopening plan that prioritized your health and safety. New procedures include scheduled arrival times, assigned seating, reduced capacity to allow for ample social distance, and much more. For a full list of safety and health policies and procedures, please visit www.cheneyhall.org/safety.

BY PURCHASING TICKETS, YOU ARE AGREEING TO ABIDE BY ALL LITTLE THEATRE OF MANCHESTER SAFETY AND HEALTH POLICIES AND PROCEDURES, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING: All patrons are required to wear masks. Masks must remain on the entire time. Masks will not be supplied at the theatre.

ABOUT RAINY DAY PEOPLE

Rainy Day People offers a captivating performance of the music of legendary singer-songwriters Gordon Lightfoot and Jim Croce. The trio captures the haunting melodies of Croce's "Time in a Bottle" and Lightfoot's "Affair on Eighth Avenue" as well as the irresistible acoustic pulse of tunes like "Car Wash Blues," "LeRoy Brown," and "Sundown." Spot-on vocals, solid bass grooves, and intricate guitar lines weave together seamlessly for a nostalgic performance of memorable favorites.