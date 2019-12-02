Goodspeed Partners With Button Up CT For December's A CONNECTICUT CHRISTMAS CAROL

This holiday season, Goodspeed Musicals will be a designated drop spot for Button Up Connecticut's annual winter coat collection during the entire run of A Connecticut Christmas Carol. Button Up Connecticut provides an easy way to make a big difference to people all across the state.

Just drop off gently-used winter coats in the lobby of The Terris Theater before the show and Siracusa Moving and Storage will deliver the items to their community partners. Additional drop-boxes will be located in the lobby of the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam, CT through the end of December.

Some of the most beloved storytellers in Connecticut history come alive for a yuletide gathering you won't forget. Famed actor and local legend William Gillette leaves his castle on the Connecticut River to adapt Dickens' holiday classic. Local heroes Mark Twain, P.T. Barnum and Benedict Arnold make spirited appearances opposite Gillette's Scrooge in a highly theatrical twist on a family favorite. Custom-made for Goodspeed with all-original music, here's a tuneful, heartfelt confection spiced with plenty of Nutmeg State flavor to sweeten your season.

For more information visit: goodspeed.org





