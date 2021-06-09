Goodspeed Musicals Announces September 24 Reopening Date and New Production of A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

Goodspeed Musicals announced today that the two-time Tony Award-winning theater will reopen its doors beginning September 24 with the rousing revue, A Grand Night for Singing: A Celebration of Rodgers & Hammerstein - a fresh take on the quintessential work of Rodgers & Hammerstein. This two-time Tony Award nominated show called "a songfest for those who love musical theater" by Alan Bresloff for Around the Town Chicago, replaces the previously announced production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific.

Excited about finally reopening The Goodspeed after 21 months of closure, Artistic Director Donna Lynn Hilton shared, "We've experienced a rollercoaster of fear, disappointment and gratitude since March of 2020. First and foremost, we are grateful to the first responders, front-line workers and medical personnel whose work has brought us to this moment. We are thankful to finally share the good news that Goodspeed Musicals will reopen fully on September 24. We cannot wait to welcome audiences to once again enjoy one-of-a-kind live musical theatre in our iconic home."

Regarding the change in productions, Hilton added, "We must restart thoughtfully and ramp up slowly to ensure that Goodspeed remains secure for the long-term. With that reality forefront in our minds, we have made the difficult decision to re-open our beloved theatre with A Grand Night for Singing instead of South Pacific. South Pacific is one of the largest musicals that a theatre can undertake and it had become overwhelmingly clear that it is simply too big of a show for us to produce in this particular moment."

"Goodspeed is thrilled to welcome audiences back to the theater to enjoy A Grand Night for Singing!" said Managing Director David, B. Byrd. "It is the perfect choice for Goodspeed in this moment," he shared. "It's a stylish, thoughtful reimagining of tunes from all of the Rodgers & Hammerstein shows we know by heart." Byrd continued, "Plus its more modest size will enable us to continue to practice generally-accepted safety protocols developed with our union partners and outside experts." Additional details about the return to indoor productions will be available soon.

Many of the most uplifting, and romantic songs in musical theatre history have one thing in common: the incomparable writing team of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. A Grand Night For Singing celebrates over 30 hit songs from all their musical treasures like Oklahoma!, South Pacific, The Sound of Music, Carousel, The King and I, Cinderella and more. You'll be tapping your toes and humming along in a joyful evening filled with fresh takes on the music you love. It's "Something Wonderful" for everyone including your "Honey Bun" or your "Wonderful Guy" and the perfect welcome home to Goodspeed!

Featuring artful arrangements and clever interpretations A Grand Night for Singing is a lighthearted and lively revue that seems tailor-made for Goodspeed. With Music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and directed by Goodspeed audience favorite, Rob Ruggiero (Carousel, Show Boat, Fiddler on the Roof) this magical evening is sure to have audiences on their feet and applauding for more!

Tickets start at $29. Tickets will go on sale to the public on June 24 and will be available online or by calling the Box Office (860) 873-8668. The Box Office is open Tuesdays 10am-5pm, Wednesdays - Fridays 10am-7:30pm, Saturday and Sunday 11am-7:30pm, and closed Mondays.

https://www.goodspeed.org/