Goodspeed Kids Company Fall Virtual Education Programs Now Enrolling

Next month marks the fall semester launch of the popular Goodspeed Musicals' Kids Company, a robust performing arts education and training program for students 7 years of age and older.

Aspiring young performers are invited to register for Virtual Ensembles or Private Studio taught over Zoom. From September through December youth and teen artists will thrive in our Kids Company's small group Ensembles as well as Private Studio offerings, both taught by a trio of exceptional teaching artists. Participants will have the opportunity to hone their skills in voice, acting or dance and receive individualized feedback from our faculty in a supportive environment.

"We have been so encouraged by the growth of our Kids Company students over the last year," shared Goodspeed's Education Director Erin Coffey. "Themed units have kept us on our toes by diving into new material regularly while also providing a framework for our faculty to teach students about musical theatre history, shows they may never have heard of, and even prominent creatives - composers, directors, choreographers, among others." Coffey continued, "Kids Company Ensembles are so much more than technique classes; they immerse students in musical theatre and give them a launching pad to develop their artistry and discover what they are most passionate about."

Also available this fall as an enhancement for educator's seeking opportunities to incorporate the arts into their classrooms, Goodspeed is excited to offer an engaging online version of their popular Goodspeed Classroom exclusively for K-12 schools. Goodspeed Classroom offers arts-based curriculum and workshops surrounding a recent Goodspeed production - which students will access virtually - and that are specifically designed for a remote performing arts learning experience.

About The Programs

Kids Company ENSEMBLES -- youth and teen students participate in weekly classes focused on acting, vocal performance, and dance. With a different theme every 3 weeks, young performers will discover new musicals, composers, and choreographers; explore different styles of performance; and strengthen their skills as artists.

Kids Company PRIVATE STUDIO -- for students who prefer a private learning environment. Students will train with Goodspeed Teaching Artists one-on-one and at their own pace. Weekly lessons are available for coaching in acting, vocal performance, or dance in 30- or 45-minute increments, depending on the student's age and previous experience.

The 14-week Kids Company semester will culminate in an informal showcase for family, friends, and the Goodspeed community.

Tuition: Ages 7-18. Ensembles: $350 per student. Private Studio: $500 per student (30 minutes weekly) or $725 per student (45 minutes weekly). The fall semester will run September 13 - December 17, 2021.

GOODSPEED CLASSROOM Goodspeed believes in the value and impact of the arts in education and community building, and we are thrilled to make our Goodspeed Classroom available virtually to K-12 schools. Whether you choose one of our Show Packages or opt for a Customized Show Experience, your student group will enjoy arts based activities, workshops, and discussions surrounding a recent Goodspeed production and specifically designed for a remote performing arts learning experience. Your group will receive access to view an archival video of a Goodspeed production, while our slate of workshops and activities pull back the curtain on the inner workings of live theatre.

Recommended for middle school and up. Show Packages: $750. Customized Show Experience: $1,500. Available now through the end of the school year.

For more information on all of Goodspeed's Education programs please visit goodspeed.org.