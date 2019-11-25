Get On The Naughty List This Season With Sonia Plumb's THE BUSTED NUT

Seasonal revelers are invited to put themselves on Santa's naughty list by attending a brand new holiday experience for adults only! Sonia Plumb Dance Company's Sonia Plumb Fairies and Black-Eyed Sally's Southern Kitchen & Bar are teaming up for Hartford's newest and sexiest Christmas extravaganza, The Busted Nut - A Naughty Nutcracker. This interactive event, featuring a full meal along with the performance, will be presented on Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14 at 8pm, and Sunday, December 15 at 11:30am.

Firmly believing that a shapely gam is the only thing that should be stuffed in a stocking, The Sonia Plumb Dance Company will be remixing Tchaikovsky's beloved ballet into a bawdy and silly adults-only event. Guests are invited to join other troublemakers for an immersive experience sure to leave them feeling the Christmas spirit in their tingle bits!

Tickets for The Busted Nut are $60 and include a full Black-Eyed Sally's dinner (Friday/Saturday) or brunch (Sunday), and one drink (beer/wine/soft drinks for dinner; mimosa/Bloody Mary/soft drinks for brunch). The performance, meal, beverage, tax and gratuity are included in the price. Sample dinner menu items include Blackened Catfish, New Orleans Jambalaya, Memphis-style Ribs & Chicken, Blackened Salmon Salad and BBQ Beef Brisket Platter. Sample brunch menu items include New Orleans French Toast, Fried Chicken and Waffles, and Pulled-Pork Benedict served on Grilled Corn Bread.

Tickets for The Busted Nut can be purchased at BlackEyedSallys.com or via SoniaPlumbDance.org.This performance is strictly for patrons 18 and over. Alcoholic beverages that are included in the ticket price will not be served to anyone under the age of 21. Black-Eyed Sally's Southern Kitchen & Bar is located at 350 Asylum Avenue in downtown Hartford.





