Get In The Holiday Spirit With The Wilton Playshop's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Wilton Playshop is staging a fantastic one-man adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." The timeless tale of redemption and hope tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a greedy miser who hates Christmas. He is transformed into a caring, kindly person when visited by four ghosts on Christmas Eve: Jacob Marley, and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Patrick Spadaccino, who both adapted the show and performs it, plays twenty-five different roles in the ninety minute performance and brings each character to life. The show, which was originally presented in 2018 at the Farmington Valley Stage Company in Collinsville, CT, is directed by Scott R. Brill.

Performances: December 10th and 11th at 8:00 pm and December 11th and 12th at 2pm.

Tickets: $30/adults, $25/seniors and students

All patrons must wear a mask and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination at the door.

For tickets and more information, visit www.wiltonplayshop.org