GHOST THE MUSICAL Announced At Music Theatre Of CT In Norwalk

Music Theatre of Connecticut closes their 37th MainStage Season with the romantic and supernatural, Ghost the Musical.

Adapted from the hit film by its Academy Award-winning screenwriter, Bruce Joel Rubin, Ghost the Musical is a poignant romance that builds comedy, suspense, and deeply felt emotion to an ethereal climax that audiences will never forget. This production will run three weekends from April 12th through the 28th with performances on Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm and Saturday & Sundays at 2pm.

Ghost the Musical is a captivating tale of love, loss, and redemption. The show follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose connection takes a shocking turn after Sam’s untimely death. The bond of love transcends the boundaries of life itself to grow stronger and more fully realized. Trapped between two worlds, Sam refuses to leave Molly when he learns she is in grave danger. Desperate to communicate with her, he turns to a storefront psychic, Oda Mae Brown, who helps him to contact her, protect her from danger, and seek justice for his untimely death.

Ghost the Musical stars Allie Seibold (Nat’l Tour: Lightning Thief, Footloose) as Molly, her real-life husband Seth Eliser (Nat’l Tour: Godspell, Lightning Thief) as Sam, Matt Mancuso (MTC- Clybourne Park, Valley Shakespeare: Importance of Being Earnest) as Carl and LaDonna Burns (Nat’l Tour: RENT, Seussical) as Oda Mae. Other cast members include Paul Aguirre (MTC- Sunset Blvd, WCP- In the Heights), Kayla Arias (Arizona B’way: Ghost), Scott Mikita (B’way- Phantom of the Opera), Teagan La’Shay (MTC- Legend of Georgia McBride), Jeff Raab (MTC- Rocky Horror Show), and Leeanna Rubin (Nat’l Tour: Annie).

Ghost the Musical is directed by Kevin Connors with Stage Management by Abbey Murray. Creative Team members include Choreography by Clint Hromsco, Fight & Intimacy Choreography by Dan O’Driscoll, Scenic Design by April Bartlett, Costume Design by Diane Vanderkroef, Lighting Design by RJ Romeo, and Sound Design by Jon Damast.

Tickets and More Information

Ticket prices range from $45-$60 plus fees and can be purchased online (http://www.musictheatreofct.com/ghost-the-musical) or over the phone (203-454-3883). MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave in Norwalk, CT.

A special Pride Night performance, sponsored by MTC’s season sponsor, Circle Care Center, will be held on Friday, April 19th at 8:00pm with an after-party at Troupe429 in South Norwalk. All attendees of Pride Night will be able to get a discount on their first drink at the after-party.

About Music Theatre of Connecticut and MTC Mainstage

Music Theatre of Connecticut was founded in 1987 by Directors Kevin Connors and Jim Schilling. MTC's professional mainstage company has presented over 35 seasons of critically-acclaimed productions, including both new works and “buried treasures” of the American musical theatre. MTC is recipient of the Connecticut Critics' Circle's highest honor, the Tom Killen Memorial Award for Outstanding Contribution to Connecticut Professional Theatre. MTC was also presented with a Connecticut State Legislative Citation to commemorate the Tom Killen Memorial Award. Productions presented at MTC have been nominated for Best Musical of the Connecticut theatre season and several others have gone on to have successful productions in New York and at other regional houses. MTC boasts a state-of-the-art black box theatre, rehearsal studios, scenic and costume design shops, dressing rooms, and beautiful lobby and public spaces. MTC is a 501(c)3 non-profit arts organization.