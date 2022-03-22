Fundraiser-TheatreWorks New Milford Presents BARRYMORE This April

TheatreWorks New Milford will host three performances of Barrymore by William Luce as their first fundraiser of the year on Friday and Saturday April 8 and 9th at 8:00 pm and Sunday April 10th at 2:00 pm.

Veteran actor Will Jeffries stars in this masterpiece by William Luce. Each act begins with a stunning entrance onto a stage that the sixty-year-old legendary actor has rented to prepare for a comeback performance of Richard III. Barrymore jokes with the audience, spars with a prompter, reminisces about better times, and does delicious imitations of his siblings Lionel and Ethel.

Tickets for this FUNDRAISER are $30.00 for all seats and are available now at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35926/production/1112892 or call 860-350-6863 if you have any questions.

Current projects underway: refinished flooring and new carpeting, new computer equipment for lights/sound and replacement of A/C system to include filters and air purifiers.

All patrons and staff at TheatreWorks events will be required to wear a face mask covering nose and mouth, regardless of vaccination status, while inside the building.

TheatreWorks is a non-Equity theater company located at 5 Brookside Avenue, just off Route 202 (next to the CVS), in New Milford, CT.

Parking is located behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building at 50 East Street, New Milford.