Free Musical Theatre Audition Workshop For Teens To Be Offered in Hartford Next Month

The workshop is on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 9am-4pm at the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts.

Sep. 21, 2022  

After a two year hiatus, the The Elizabeth Anne Carlson Performing Arts Foundation is pleased to announce the return of it's annual Free Musical Theatre Audition Workshop for High School Students on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 9am-4pm at the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts.

This FREE workshop will help students fine-tune their audition skills and material - whether they're auditioning for a school show, community production or a college theatre program! Led by industry professionals with Broadway, touring and regional credits, this program is a must for any high schooler interested in musical theatre!

**Registration Now Open!!** There is NO COST to participate, but registration is required!

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER NOW!

For more details, visit www.elizabethannecarlsonscholarship.com or call Audrey Carlson at 860-841-5894.

 

