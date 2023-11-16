Four-Show Subscriptions Now on Sale for Playhouse on Park's 15th Main Stage Season

There are four Main Stage shows remaining in Playhouse on Park's 15th Anniversary Season, and subscribers save 20% off individual ticket prices. Subscribe now to see THE PIN-UP GIRLS: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER by James Hindman and Jeffrey Lodin, MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B by Kate Hamill, TONI STONE by Lydia R. Diamond, and THE PROM by Bob Martin, Chad Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, based on an original concept by Jack Viertel. Subscribers can also add stop/time dance theater (Playhouse on Park’s resident dance company) at a 20% savings!

Purchase your subscription now in order to secure tickets before all seats are filled! Patrons choose to subscribe because they are guaranteed the same performance day and seats for each production. Enjoy exclusive Subscriber events, and more. Subscriptions range from $80 - $168, depending upon the date (preview vs. regular performance) and seat location (choose from three seating tiers). For more information or to purchase your subscription, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit Click Here.

About the New England Premiere of THE PIN-UP GIRLS: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER

While performing a Christmas cabaret at their local VFW hall, Leanne and her friends stumble upon a huge stash of letters from service men and women that go back 100 years; stories spanning from WWI to Afghanistan. Moved by what they find, the ladies put on a festive show that celebrates the guys and gals who fight to defend our country. With music from The Andrew Sisters, Beyonce and holiday favorites, The Pin-Up Girls give us a funny, romantic, heartbreaking and sexy tribute to our troops overseas.

About the New England Premiere of MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B

An irreverent, darkly comic, modern take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous sleuth and sidekick, this fast-paced romp re-examines the world’s most famous detective story with a bold new feminist lens. In this highly theatrical, small-cast escapade, oddball female roommates Sherlock (yes, it’s also a girl’s name—wait, is it a girl’s name? Is it even a name?) Holmes & Joan Watson join forces to emerge from pandemic fog as a deeply codependent, quasi-dysfunctional Odd Couple adventure duo—solving mysteries and kicking butts, until they come face to face with a villain who seems to have all of the answers.

About the Connecticut Premiere of TONI STONE

It’s an original play inspired by the book Curveball, The Remarkable Story of Toni Stone by Martha Ackmann. this sensational theatrical event knocks it out of the park with a high intensity glimpse into the world of the first woman to go pro in baseball’s Negro Leagues. Against all odds, Toni Stone blazes a path in the male-dominated sports world, shattering expectations and creating her own set of rules. Follow Toni’s journey as she fights for love, equality and a chance to do what she wants the most — play baseball. Filled with humor and the love of the game, this intimate and profoundly relevant portrait of America will have you cheering along.

About the New England Professional Premiere of THE PROM

A troupe of hilarious, self-absorbed and fading Broadway stars shake up a small Indiana town as they rally behind a teen who wants to go to the prom with her girlfriend. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, THE PROM expertly captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever. A story of love, acceptance, and embracing the person you were meant to be.

Upgrade to a 5-Show Subscription by adding stop/time dance theater’s UNPACKING at a 20% savings. We all carry around baggage, but when stop/time dance theater does, it leads to some interesting adventures. See what they unpack as the show unfolds and the music begins. Dancing, singing and all around fun have become the trademark of the resident dance company of Playhouse on Park, now in its 21st year. Conceived, directed, and choreographed by Darlene Zoller.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford’s award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.