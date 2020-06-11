Fosun Launches Partnership With Sing for Hope to Benefit Health Care Workers at Local Hospitals

Fosun, a global investment entity and owner of the iconic 28 Liberty office tower in Lower Manhattan, has partnered with Sing for Hope to provide essential health-care workers at local hospitals with 10-minute Sing for Hope performances. The weekly pre-recorded performances will be sent to health-care workers at four hospitals, one in New York and three in Connecticut.

The four hospitals participating in the program include White Plains Hospital in White Plains, N.Y.; UConn Health's UConn John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington, Conn.; Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn.; and Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Conn.

"We are excited to bring uplifting music and song performances to health-care and essential workers at these four excellent hospitals," said Bo Wei, chief executive representative of Fosun International in the U.S. and Vice President of Fosun Hive Holdings. "We are working with Sing for Hope to expand this effort to reach as many people as we can at more local hospitals."

"Sing for Hope is grounded in the belief that broad access to the creative arts leads to healthier, happier cities. Each and every day, we see ways in which arts access really does transform lives," said Sing for Hope Co-Founders Monica Yunus and Camille Zamora. "We are thrilled to be able to bring the joy of music to the many people working so hard to keep us healthy and safe."

Sing for Hope's Patrick Connolly performed four 10-minute long ensembles including a cover of Here Comes The Sun by The Beatles, I Can See Clearly Now by Johnny Nash, a Motown mashup and a singalong party.

Earlier this year, Fosun partnered with Sing For Hope to celebrate 515 Family Day in honor of the International Day of Families in May. Locally, Fosun conducted a series of family-oriented virtual events, including cooking tutorials, read alongs, shared performances and images of 28 Liberty Plaza, from May 20th through June 15th. 515 Family Day was launched in 2017 to promote community, family, happiness and goodwill through a variety of events.

Sing for Hope harnesses the power of the arts to create a better world. Sing for Hope brings arts-based hope, healing, and connection to millions of people worldwide in hospitals, schools, refugee camps, and transit hubs. Founded in New York City in 2006, Sing for Hope extends this work wherever it's needed most by partnering with hundreds of community-based organizations, mobilizing thousands of artists in creative service, and producing hundreds of artist-created Sing for Hope Pianos. We champion art for all because we believe the arts have an unmatched capacity to uplift, unite, and heal. Get involved and find out more about Sing for Hope's virtual offerings at https://www.singforhope.org/.

