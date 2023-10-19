Fisher Ballet Productions to Present THE NUTCRACKER at Cheney Hall

This joy-filled ballet brings the Land of Sweets' toy soldiers and dueling mice, princesses, and sugarplums from visions to reality!

By: Oct. 19, 2023

Fisher Ballet Productions to Present THE NUTCRACKER at Cheney Hall

Fisher Ballet Productions will present The Nutcracker at Cheney Hall Saturday, December 9
12 PM & 5 PM and Sunday, December 10 12 PM & 4 PM

Delighting audiences young and old, this holiday tradition returns to Cheney Hall for one magical weekend in December! This joy-filled ballet brings the Land of Sweets' toy soldiers and dueling mice, princesses, and sugarplums from visions to reality!

For tickets visit the link or call 860-647-9824

Click Here




