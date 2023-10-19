Fisher Ballet Productions to Present THE NUTCRACKER at Cheney Hall

This joy-filled ballet brings the Land of Sweets' toy soldiers and dueling mice, princesses, and sugarplums from visions to reality!
Fisher Ballet Productions will present The Nutcracker at Cheney Hall Saturday, December 9
12 PM & 5 PM and Sunday, December 10 12 PM & 4 PM
Delighting audiences young and old, this holiday tradition returns to Cheney Hall for one magical weekend in December! This joy-filled ballet brings the Land of Sweets' toy soldiers and dueling mice, princesses, and sugarplums from visions to reality!
For tickets visit the link or call 860-647-9824
