Fisher Ballet Productions to Present THE NUTCRACKER at Cheney Hall

Fisher Ballet Productions will present The Nutcracker at Cheney Hall Saturday, December 9

12 PM & 5 PM and Sunday, December 10 12 PM & 4 PM

Delighting audiences young and old, this holiday tradition returns to Cheney Hall for one magical weekend in December! This joy-filled ballet brings the Land of Sweets' toy soldiers and dueling mice, princesses, and sugarplums from visions to reality!

For tickets visit the link or call 860-647-9824

Click Here