First Annual HARTFORD'S GOT TALENT Finals Take Place at The Bushnell Next Month

On Friday, May 5 at 7p.m. the first annual Hartford's Got Talent! Season Finale will be held at The Bushnell in Hartford.

Nine semi-finalists will perform LIVE at the Maxwell M. and Ruth R. Belding Theater in a multi-genre performing arts showcase that celebrates Greater Hartford's local talent of all ages! Tickets are on sale now for just $10 and can be purchased at bushnell.org

The journey to finding Hartford's talent began with Hartford's Got Talent! (HGT!) auditions involving over 250 performers. Acts that were selected from the initial auditions went on to compete in a semi-final showcase. Nine artists have been chosen to advance to Hartford's Got Talent! Season Finale LIVE at the Bushnell! From a rock ensemble to stunning vocalists to dancers and a 20-piece drumline, the HGT! Season One Finale event on May 5 will be entertaining and unforgettable for all involved.

The finalists competing for $15,000 of cash and prizes will be dynamic self-taught beatboxer Mason Gamble; powerhouse rap and dance duo 2 Much Krew; vocalist, dancer and actor Brooklyn Vega; triple threat Jerry Hamilton entertains with his unique brand of song and dance; comedic and operatic vocalist Sabrina Hebert; artisans of Show Style Marching Percussion and Dance, Magic Soul Drumline; experts in various styles of music and dance drawing inspiration from diverse genres including West African, Afro-Caribbean, calypso, jazz, hip-hop FriendZWorldMusic; classically trained vocalist Ysanne, and indie alt-rock trio. Crossroads Crooks.

The inaugural season's Finals will be hosted by Award-winning co-founder and multi-hyphenate Joe Young. HGT!'s Artistic Director is Broadway star and educator Kevin Ramsey. HGT! Co-founders are Robert + Margaret Patricelli Family Foundation and Joe Young Productions. Judges for this first annual Hartford's Got Talent! will be producer and influencer June Archer, producer and choreographer Nicole Cassarino-Conlon, producer and Grammy Award-winning musician Will Covington, and producer and director Tom Willits.

﻿

Co-founder, President and CEO of HGT!, Joe Young states, "Think of this as a movement, not a single organization, whose mission is to provide a vehicle for people of all ages in Greater Hartford to express themselves through the performing arts and promote community harmony. We believe that the performing arts can transform individuals and communities."

"We are seeking to bring the community together to showcase talent around Greater Hartford through arts while being in partnership with other community leaders to change the narratives in the youth in Hartford," said Mr. Young. For many local talents, "the journey to finding your spotlight starts here." Young added.

HGT! co-founder and lead funder Bob Patricelli shared, "I have a dream for Hartford and our region, a dream we can all be part of. It is a dream that by discovering and developing the performing arts talents of our residents we can all come together as a community. It's surely about discovering the talents of our young people, but also those adults with great talent who 'never had their shot.' If we can learn to sing, play music, rap, dance, and just watch and listen together, we can be a community that works." he continued, "More than that, we can become the performing arts capital of the northeast, drawing new residents and businesses and creating a proud new brand for Greater Hartford! You can be part of the dream."

Tickets for HGT! are $10 and can be purchased online at bushnell.org by calling (860) 987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office in person.