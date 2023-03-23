Feature: BUSHWHACKED! at Greenwich Theatre Company

It's hard to mention Greenwich and deprivation in the same sentence, but those poor Greenwich theater lovers have really been deprived when it comes to local theater. The Acting Company of Greenwich (www.tacog.org) and Connecticut Players (ctplaymakers.org) are still alive, but presently in a long intermission. But the nascent Greenwich Theatre Company (www.greenwichtheatrecompany.org) is budding again with a dynamic innovative approach to local theater.

Co-founded by Stephanie Hazard and Andrea Lynn Green, who serve as co-artistic directors, the Greenwich Theatre Company are bringing professional theater to the prestigious entryway to Connecticut. Founder and executive director is Kyle Silver, and Jack Rushton is the director of new play programs.

The company opened in September 2019 with Yasmina Reza's God of Carnage and two months later with Rushton's 7 Easy Pieces. Then along came COVID and theaters everywhere went dark. The Greenwich Theatre Company emerged again in December 2020 with a digital production of A Christmas Memory, Patsy Moss's adaptation of a short story by Truman Capote, perhaps Greenwich High School's most famous student. In 2021, the company reopened with Kimberly Wilson's one-woman show, A Journey, and The Children's Hour, a film screening with play excerpts in partnership with the Avon Theatre (www.avontheatre.org) in Stamford. Due to popular demand, the Greenwich Theatre Company revived A Christmas Memory.

On March 25, 2023, the Greenwich Theatre Company will partner with Connecticut's Theatre Artists Workshop (www.taworkshop.org) to celebrate its 40th anniversary and the works of Bridgeport playwright Rosemary Foley. This partnership solidifies the long-standing relationship between the Greenwich Theatre Company's founders and Theatre Artists Workshop, which was founded by the legendary Keir Dullea and his late wife, Susie Fuller. There is a lot of cross-pollination between various theater groups throughout Fairfield County, but this affiliation is solid to the core. Both companies are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Both companies work with theater professionals. Both companies promote new talent and distinctive plays.

This production of Bushwhacked! and Other Short Plays was timed to recognize Women's History Month. "We are delighted to honor Rosemary as a trailblazing comedic playwright who has always been ahead of her time," says Green, who also serves as President of Theatre Artists Workshop. The multiple award-winning Foley has written more than 250 plays and is a member of the Dramatist Guild of America and has been a member of Theatre Artists Workshop for decades.

Bushwhacked! is one of six "absurd, satirical and darkly-funny short plays, along with three intimate monologues about Rosemary's life." It is intended for mature audiences. The cast includes Norman Allen, A.M. Bhatt, Linde Gibb, Sean Hannon, and Elizabeth Simmons in Bushwhacked!, Molly Garbe Brown, Nick Fetherston, Hannon, and Hazard in Surprise!, Dawn Venessa Brown, Emilie Roberts, and Simmons in Christmas Hang Up, Chelsea Carpenter, Kimberly Squires, and Allan Zeller in The Coupling Institute, Fetherston, Betzabeth Gonzalez, Green, and Melody James in Ophelia's Mother, and Susan Jacobson, Dan Remmes, Randy Schein in Leaving Her). Green is also playing Rosemary in the monologues. Alex Kroll, is the announcer and voice-over artist. William Foley, son of the playwright, is the Executive Producer and composed original music for the production. Hazard and Green are the co-directors. Kristen L. Kingsley is the production stage manager. The sound and lighting designer is Jason Zivic.

Greenwich Theatre Company performs at its home stage at the Arch Street Teen Center, which offers a unique and flexible setting. Depending on the play, set design and staging, there are three tiers available and seating for up to 200 people. Lower Fairfield County theater audiences welcome the vitality and goals of the Greenwich Theatre Company and are happy to see some of the works that were developed and nurtured at Theatre Artists Workshop. Now Greenwich has everything!

Bushwhacked! And Other Plays will be performed on Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 26 at 2:00 p.m. at the Arch Street Teen Center. Tickets are $35.00 and available through the website, https://bushwhacked.info/info. The Arch Street Teen Center is located within walking distance of the Greenwich train station and the I-95, Exit 3. Free parking is available.

Pictured above are Linde Gibb and A.M. Bhatt in a scene from Bushwacked!