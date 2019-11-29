Fairfield University Admissions Officers Participate In Talkback Following Performance Of Production Of ADMISSIONS

Alison Hildenbrand, Director (seated center) and Nakia Letang, Associate Director (seated left) of Fairfield University Undergraduate Admissions Office were the guests during a post-performance talkback Q&A at a recent performance of Square One Theatre's of production of the bold and often hilarious play, ADMISSIONS, written by Joshua Harmon.

Winner of the New York Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Play, Admissions concerns the head of an admissions department of a New England prep school, fighting to diversify its student body. But when her son sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values with convulsive results.

Stage director Tom Holehan (seated right) asked if what was depicted in the play reflected 'real-life college/university situations,' both Hildenbrand and Letang indicated the playwright 'knew exactly what he was talking about.' The remainder of the talkback included questions and reactions to the play from audience members as well as the cast.

The Admissions' cast featured Lucy Babbitt, Robert Thomas Halliwell, Ruth Anne Baumgartner, Pat Leo and Janet Rathert.

Upcoming Square One stage productions include The Dining Room by A.R. Gurney (March 5-22, 2020) and Lungs by Duncan MacMillian (May 7-24, 2020).

For more information call the box office at 203.375.8778.





