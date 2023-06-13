Fairfield County Dance Festival 2023 Returns This July

Ted Thomas Dance Foundation and East Coast Contemporary Ballet will present a series of free dance performances throughout Fairfield County.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

Now in its fourth year the Ted Thomas Dance Foundation and East Coast Contemporary Ballet will present a series of free dance performances throughout Fairfield County to enable greater access to the arts and arts education. 
 
This free event is sponsored in part by the Connecticut Office of the Arts DECT, New England Foundation for the Arts, New Canaan Community Foundation, Fairfield Museum and Historical Society, Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County, Connecticut Office of Humanities, Museum of Contemporary Art of Westport, Darien Arts Center, Harmony Lodge #67, New Canaan Historical Society, New England Dance Theater and New England Academy of Dance.
 
Milford Green, Milford, CT - - July 11, 2023, 6:30 PM
Calf Pasture Beach, Norwalk, CT - - July 12, 2023, 6:30 PM
New Canaan Historical Society, New Canaan, CT - - July 13, 2023, 6:30 PM
Mill River Park, Stamford, CT - - July 19, 2023, 7:00 PM
Fairfield Museum and Historical Center, Fairfield, CT - - July 21, 2023, 6:30 PM
Weed Beach, Darien, CT - - July 25, 2023, 7:00 PM
McLevy Park, Bridgeport, CT – July 26, 2023, 6:00 PM
Museum of Contemporary Arts, Westport, CT - - July 27, 2023, 6:30 PM
 
Continuing the initiative of community outreach started during the Covid-19 pandemic, The Fairfield County Dance Festival, presented by the Ted Thomas Dance Foundation and East Coast Contemporary Ballet is a series of outdoor presentations that enable greater accessibility to the arts in Fairfield County communities. 
 
A mobile outdoor stage traveling to different communities to conduct a wide variety of community-based outreach programs and performances, including master classes, lecture demonstrations and workshops. Along with guest dance companies, Alison Cook Beatty Dance, Garet & Company, Lydia Johnson Dance Company, Neville Dance Company, Thomas/Ortiz Dance and East Coast Contemporary Ballet will present a series of shows in multiple locations throughout Fairfield County. 
 
The response during the 2021 summer engagements to open-air events was enthusiastic and well attended. The ability for audience members to be social in an open-air environment and enjoying performances was welcomed during that uncertain time. This year the festival will be presenting in 6 towns and expect to have over 3000 audience in attendance. 
 
This year in the  2023 season the festival invites campers ages 7-9 yrs. from The Carver Foundation Community Center Norwalk CT., an organization whose mission is to close opportunity gaps for all children and to ensure they graduate high school on time and are ready for college and careers, to take stage and perform outdoors where it is safe for this vulnerable age group to participate.  The Companies, and dancers look forward to bringing this wonderful summer event to the several Fairfield communities. 
 
The Mission of the Ted Thomas Dance Foundation and Thomas/Ortiz Dance is to perform the art of contemporary dance across the country and around the world, especially to socio-economically disadvantaged communities throughout the Tri-State area, Southern Fairfield, and New Haven Counties in Connecticut. Commonly known as Thomas/Ortiz Dance the foundation presents the choreographic works of Ted Thomas and Frances Ortiz. Through the educational portion of the presentations, Mr. Thomas, and Ms. Ortiz, endeavor to inspire younger generations to participate in dance as an outlet for creative expression, developing poise and self-esteem, health, and physical agility, while promoting a healthy lifestyle through the arts. Thomas/Ortiz conducts a wide variety of community-based outreach programs and activities, including master classes, lecture demonstrations and workshops in schools, social service organizations and to Individuals in hospitals, mental health facilities and nursing homes.


