Fairfield Center Stage To Hold Open Call Auditions For 2023/24 Season Featuring FUN HOME, ELF & More

Fairfield Center Stage is holding open SEASON GENERAL AUDITIONS* for their upcoming 2023/2024 season on Sunday June 25th from 4-7pm and Wednesday June 28th from 5:30-9pm at First Church Congregational of Fairfield, 148 Beach Rd. Seeking actors and singers of all ages, types, ethnicities, etc. Non-equity, no pay.

These season generals are a great way to be considered for all of the productions via one audition.

*This audition will also serve as the official OPEN CALL AUDITION for FUN HOME, THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW EXPERIENCE and our FCS Rocks and New Works events. If you would like to be considered for any of these shows, this is the audition to attend! Each remaining Main Stage production, however, will have its own open call auditions specific to that show, closer to each production date. Callbacks for "Fun Home" will occur on Thurs June 29 @ 6:30pm (not all roles require a callback).

ADULTS (16+ AUDITIONS): Most roles in our season are to be played by adults (they consider this to be ages 16+ for casting purposes). Adult auditions will take place on June 25 from 4:30-7pm and June 28 from 6:30-9pm.

KIDS (ages 7-15) AUDITIONS: A few featured and lead roles in our season are to be played by children (they consider this to be ages 7-15 for these purposes). Kid auditions will take place during the first hour of both audition days: June 25 from 4:30-5:30pm and June 28 from 5:30-6:30pm. Featured/lead childrens' role opportunities this upcoming season include Fun Home (Sep 8-17), Elf Nov 10-19), and A Christmas Carol Experience (Dec 8-17). Please read our character breakdown document for information about available roles

Audition details:

2023/24 season to include:

Production dates: FUN HOME (Sep 8-17 @ Trevi Lounge, rehearsals begin approx. July 30, Dir/Chor: Todd Santa Maria; MD: Eli Newsom), THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW EXPERIENCE Floor Show (recreating movie sequences only- no live singing) (Oct 27-28 @ Trevi Lounge, rehearses various dates in Oct; Dir: Brian Bish), Annual Benefit Concert (Oct 14 @ Wakeman Hall, a few rehearsals mid-Sep to mid Oct; Dir: Christy McIntosh-Newsom), ELF (Nov 10-19 with potential extension to Nov 26 @ Wakeman Hall; Dir: Marcelle Morrisey, Chor: Emily Frangipane), A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE (Dec 8-17 @ Burr Mansion), FCS ROCKS:(rock album in concert tbd, Feb 10 2024), a New Works event TBA (March/April 2024), and HAIR (June 27-30 @ location tbd, Dir: Christy McIntosh-Newsom, Chor: Bonita Gregson, MD: Eli Newsom).

CHARACTER BREAKDOWN of ROLES:

bit.ly/2023characterbreakdown

When:

Sunday June 25th from 4-7pm (open call sign-up begins at 3:30pm, sign-up ends at 5pm. (Children ages 7-15 may sign up for audition timeslots 4-5pm only)

Wednesday June 28th from 5:30-9pm (open call sign-up begins at 5pm, sign-up ends at 7pm. (Children ages 7-15 may sign up for audition timeslots 5:30-6:30pm only)

Actors will be seen in order of arrival, with the exception of the actors who have secured appointments.

VIDEO SUBMISSIONS: FOR ACTORS WISHING TO BE CONSIDERED FOR FUN HOME only -- If you are unable to attend in-person auditions you may submit your initial audition virtually (see below for submission instructions). Video submissions are only accepted for FUN HOME at this time, as they are actively casting that production. Future productions may or may not have a video audition option tbd.

Where:

Auditions will take place at First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Rd in Fairfield (free parking lot).

What to prepare:

All actors should bring a current headshot (or recent photo) and 1 page acting resume or list of theater/performing experience.

For those who would like to be considered for just the musicals (FUN HOME, ELF, Choir in A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE, Benefit Concert, FCS Rocks, HAIR): Please prepare a selection/short song (around 1 min.) from a musical or pop song in the style of the show (singing from the show is ok). Bring sheet music in the appropriate key. A capella singing is highly discouraged, please bring sheet music; an accompanist will be provided. If you would like to be considered for multiple shows you may prepare two songs (you may only be asked for one).

For those who would like to be considered for just the plays (A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE, New Works and special events TBA): Prepare prepare one short monologue that best shows you/your acting range--keep in mind that these generals are a way for them to get to know you as an actor.

For those who would like to be considered for both the musicals and plays:

Prepare both a short monologue and a song in the style of the show(s) for which you are interested in being considered. See details above.

Appointments: For convenience they are offering limited appointment time slots. Appointments are not necessary, however they are recommended.

To access the audition sign-up form, visit

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0b4eaaac2ea0fc1-202324#/

______________________________

Please make a note of your appointment time and date as you may not receive a reminder. Audition slots are limited, first-come, first-served. Actors without appointments will be seen as time allows between appointment slots. Those without appointments should allow for 1-2 hours of wait time.

VIDEO AUDITION SUBMISSION GUIDELINES (for anyone unable to attend June 25 or 28 and would like to specifically be considered for FUN HOME): If you are submitting your audition virtually, please submit (1) a video of you singing (guidelines follow) and (2) the audition form (link below). Video: sing an approximate one-minute section of a song in the style of the show (traditional musical theatre- singing from the show is ok). Please use an accompaniment track (i.e. karaoke track, piano track, other instrumental track, guitar, etc). Some backing tracks can be found on YouTube. Please no a capella singing, as the production team needs to hear singing with accompaniment.

AUDITION FORM FOR VIRTUAL SUBMISSIONS: CLICK HERE: https://forms.gle/75EbgxhPpZVU1Jwk6

For virtual auditions, please film in landscape mode in a well-lit room. They want to see you! Start by telling them your name, age (if under 16), and a 1-2 sentence intro about yourself.

HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR VIDEO:

Email your audition via a private or unlisted YouTube or Vimeo link by no later than 4pm on Wed June 28 to christy@fairfieldcenterstage.org with the subject line FUN HOME AUDITION. Please no email attachments - send a link to a hosted, playable video. Videos that do not meet these requirements will not be considered. If they need to see you at callbacks, you will be notified by noon on Thurs June 29 (callbacks will be that evening, not all roles require a callback).

Casting notes:

Please note that all roles for the Fairfield Center Stage season are non-Equity, no pay.

Questions?

christy@fairfieldcenterstage.org