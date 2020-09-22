Fairfield Center Stage Presents FCS ROCKS: The Music Of ABBA

The concert takes place on Saturday, October 24th 2020 at 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM.

Fairfield Center Stage, a local community theater group, will present an outdoor, socially-distanced ABBA-themed concert on the back lawn of The Scandinavian Club on Saturday, October 24th 2020 at 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM. FCS musicians and singers will recreate the greatest hits of ABBA, featuring a house band and rotating cast of singers performing classics such as "Dancing Queen" and "Waterloo" at this one-night-only concert, which will also feature an opening set of highlight songs from previous FCS musical productions.

The Scandinavian Club (1351 South Pine Creek Road, near South Pine Creek Beach) is a cultural venue with free onsite parking and a spacious back lawn to enjoy live music while social distancing in Fairfield.

The cast of performers includes an all-local company of singers and musicians. The list of singers includes Nikki Adorante, Jane Barnes, Steve Benko, Matthew Casey, Monica Castillo, Anne Collin, Brian Crook, Sean Davis, Ainsley Dahlstrom, Lisa Dahlstrom, Molly Forker, Luke Hatzis, Bobby Henry, Lindsay Johnson, Marnie Kruse, Lisa Lampanelli, Britton McGrath, Christy McIntosh-Newsom, T. Sean Maher, Jenifer Menedis, Ainsley Novin, Jacqui Owens, Kevin Pelkey, Sophie Pennock-Collins, Katie Priscott, Marilyn Olsen, Avery Owens, Jessica Rahrig, Zully Ramos, Kitty Robertson, Sana "Prince" Sarr, Emily Seanor, Genevieve Seanor, Kenneth Skjeveland, Krista Watson, Nora Watson, Rita Watson, Virgil Watson, Alexis Willoughby. Musicians include George Beratis, Charles Casimiro, Dwayne Condon, Mark Dennis, McNeil Johnston, Gabe Nappi, and Clay Zambo.

Seating will be sold as 5'x5' squares in the following sizes: 4 people ($80), 2 people ($40), or 1 person ($20). Patrons must purchase the entire square. (As an example, a couple would purchase a 'max 2' square; a family of 3 should purchase a 'max 4' square). Patrons can bring blankets and/or low-back chairs. Picnics are also welcome, but there is a NO BYOB policy. Sealed wine and beer, sodas, and water will be available for a suggested donation, as well as contactless concession snacks. Portable restrooms available, as well as free onsite parking. Maximum audience at this event will be 130. Approx run time of concert 100 min, no intermission. Patrons will check in at the entrance and show their phone with order confirmation email. No printed paper needed/accepted, as this is a contactless event. Temperature will be taken at entry. Seating begins 1 hour before showtime for pre-show picnics.If you are showing any signs of illness, please do not attend this event. Masks required when not inside reserved seating squares. To order tickets, and for full safety policies for this event, visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org

Fairfield Center Stage, a community theater group led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom and Executive Producer Eli Newsom, utilizes local artists and staff from Fairfield County. Inspired by the concept of environmental theatre, we aim to put Fairfield "center stage," by highlighting several of the town's unique venues.

For additional information about Fairfield Center Stage, visit www.fairfieldcenterstage.org

